Barons Win 7-1 to Open Series with Trash Pandas

April 23, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

The Birmingham Barons scored five runs in the seventh inning to break open a scoreless tie as the Barons went on for the 7-1 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas before 2,712 at Toyota Field on Tuesday night. Barons pitching only gave up four hits and the one earned run in the win as the Barons improve to 8-7 on the season.

Starting pitcher Grant Taylor set the tone for the Barons pitchers as he went 3.0 innings, giving up no hits, no earned runs, and two walks with five strikeouts. Dalton Roach pitched 2.0 innings with three strikeouts. Winning pitcher Andrew Dalquist (2-0, 0.00) only gave up a walk with three strikeouts in two innings. For the season, Dalquist has pitched 11.0 scoreless innings on the season. Keone Kela pitched one inning, giving up two walks with two strikeouts. Peyton Pallette closed out the game, giving up two hits, one earned run, and one walk with two strikeouts.

The game was scoreless for the first six innings, but the Barons broke open the game in the top of the seventh inning. The Barons put 10 batters to the plate and scored five runs in the inning. Jacob Gonzales singled, Oscar Colas singled, and Michael Turner singled to left field, scoring Gonzalez. Nick Podkul singled on a line drive to center field, scoring Colas. With runners in scoring position, William Bergolla singled to left field, scoring Turner and Rikuu Nishida. Wilfred Veras walked, and Jacob Burke doubled to left field, scoring Bergolla, and the Barons took the 5-0 lead.

In the top of the ninth inning, Veras hit a two-run home run to give the Barons a 7-0 lead. With the home run, Veras has three home runs and 11 RBIs on the season. Bergolla extended his hitting streak to seven games with two more hits. He is currently hitting .326 on the season. Nishida had two walks, two runs scored, and a stolen base. He now has nine stolen bases on the season.

