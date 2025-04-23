Columbus Claims Rain-Shortened Contest

CHATTANOOGA, TN - Looking to even up the series against Atlanta's newest Double-A affiliate at a game each, Chattanooga Lookouts manager Jose Moreno gave the ball to right-handed pitcher Kevin Abel on Wednesday night.

The hot-hitting Columbus Clingstones would jump on Abel early, tagging him for a three-run first inning by way of a David McCabe single, a Drew Compton double, and a Chandler Seagle single.

On the other side of the lineup card, Atlanta's No.10 overall prospect Lucas Braun would toe the rubber to face the Lookouts. Braun would cruise through the first inning before Jack Rogers would put the Lookouts on the board, plating Mat Nelson on a ground out to second. A single from Chattanooga first baseman Cade Hunter would pull the Lookouts within a run.

The Clingstones doubled their run total in the fifth inning with more singles from Drew Compton, Ethan Workinger, and Chandler Seagle. As a torrential downpour made way over the Scenic City, the six runs would be all Columbus needed to secure a win over the Lookouts in a rain-shortened contest. The game was called in the top half of the seventh inning.

Columbus and Chattanooga will continue the week-long slate on Thursday night with a scheduled first pitch at 7:15pm. Both teams have yet to announce a starting pitcher.

