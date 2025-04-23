Offense, Pitching Dominate in Shuckers 10-1 Win over Biscuits

April 23, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Garrett Spain of the Biloxi Shuckers

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Mike Krebs)

BILOXI, MS - Between 10 runs, 11 hits, five extra-base hits, a shutdown performance from K.C. Hunt and a relay to home to end the night, the stars were out for the Biloxi Shuckers (7-10) in a 10-1 win against the Montgomery Biscuits (10-6) on Wednesday night. The Shuckers set their season-high with 10 runs and 11 hits and matched their season high with a five-run, four-hit seventh inning. With the win, the Shuckers have won six of nine since their 1-7 start.

Zavier Warren started the scoring in the first with a two-RBI double down the right-field line, making it 2-0. The Biscuits recorded their lone run in the second with a solo home run from Colton Ledbetter to left. In the fourth, Garrett Spain tallied his third home run in seven games, a two-run shot to right, making it 4-1. The Shuckers then extended the lead in the seventh with an RBI single from Zavier Warren, a bases-loaded walk to Darrien Miller, a two-RBI single from Ramón Rodriguez and an RBI single from Garrett Spain, making it 9-1. Luke Adams made it 10-1 with an RBI double in the eighth, scoring Cooper Pratt from third.

In the ninth, the Biscuits threatened with a runner on second and two out, but a relay home on a double to right beat Matthew Etzel to the plate, ending the game. K.C. Hunt (1-2) earned the win with one run allowed over 6.0 innings while Brody Hopkins (1-1) took the loss.

At the plate, Garrett Spain (3-for-5) and Zavier Warren (3-for-4) each tallied multiple hits. Kaleb Bowman also recorded his 500 th career professional strikeout in the eighth, getting Homer Bush Jr. with a looking strikeout. With the scoreless night from the Shuckers' bullpen, the unit has now allowed one run in their last 36.2 innings, a 0.25 ERA.

Coleman Crow (0-0, 0.00) makes his Keesler Federal Park debut on Thursday against Jackson Baumeister (0-1, 13.50) for the Biscuits. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Fans can kickstart the weekend with Thirsty Thursday© presented by PBR, Coca-Cola, and Kicker108 with $2 PBR cans, drafts, hot dogs, and Coca-Cola products. Fans can splash in with $4 draft beer specials on Miller Lite and Coors Light at the first and third-base Beer Gardens. Fans can also cash in on almost 60% savings with the Thirsty Thursday© Deal, which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $17 in advance. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.l events.

