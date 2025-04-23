Clingstones Ride Great Relief Pitching, Home Run Pop to Wire-To-Wire Win over Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, TN., - Ethan Workinger vaulted the Columbus Clingstones (7-8) in front early with a solo home run and Cody Milligan broke it open with a two-run home run later in the game as the Stones received spectacular relief pitching all evening long against the Chattanooga Lookouts (6-9) to grab a 5-1 victory on Tuesday night at AT&T Field.

Decisive Plays: A solo home run by Workinger (2) pushed Columbus to an early 1-0 lead in the second inning. With the score stagnant into the seventh, the Clingstones broke out again with a two-run double by Geraldo Quintero and a two-run home run (1) by Milligan one batter later to lead 5-0. Austin Hendrick got the Lookouts on the board with an RBI single in the seventh, but Elison Joseph struck out Sal Stewart with the bases loaded to extinguish any chance of a Lookouts rally.

Key Contributors: After starter Drue Hackenberg managed just 1.0 inning tonight, the bullpen of Landon Harper (win, 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO), Shay Schanaman (1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO), Elison Joseph (1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO) and Hayden Harris (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO) turned in a stellar night from the Columbus bullpen. For Chattanooga, Hendrick had the lone RBI.

Noteworthy: The Clingstones picked up their first multi-homer game in club history with Workinger and Milligan representing the home runs on Tuesday. The 8.0 innings of relief from the bullpen was the fifth-longest outing by a bullpen in the Southern League this season. Harper has thrown the most innings by a relief pitcher in the Southern League without allowing a run (0 ER in 12.1 IP).

Next Game (Wednesday, April 23): Columbus at Chattanooga, 7:15 pm ET at AT&T Field. Radio Broadcast: 7:00 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM. RHP Lucas Braun (1-0, 3.44 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Kevin Abel (1-0, 1.50 ERA) for Chattanooga.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 29): Columbus vs. Biloxi, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. It's the first Take Two Tuesday at Synovus Park, as fans can buy one concession item and get specific items free throughout the game.

