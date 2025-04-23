Biscuits Fall to Shuckers 10-1 on Wednesday Night
April 23, 2025 - Southern League (SL)
Montgomery Biscuits News Release
Montgomery Biscuits catcher Tatem Levins (left) and outfielder Colton Ledbetter
(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Mike Krebs)
BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-6) had their four-game win streak snapped in a 10-1 loss to the Biloxi Shuckers (7-10) on Wednesday night at Keesler Federal Park.
Colton Ledbetter homered off his former college teammate, KC Hunt, in the second inning for the Biscuits lone run. The 23-year-old crushed a ball off the scoreboard in right field. Ledbetter went 3-for-4 and was a triple shy of the cycle after his double in the ninth.
Hunt shook that off and delivered six innings of one-run ball for his first win of the season.
Brody Hopkins finished with three earned runs in 3 2/3 innings in his fourth start of the season. After allowing two runs in the first inning, Hopkins settled in before exiting in a 2-1 game in the fourth. A two-run homer from Garrett Spain later in the inning tagged Hopkins for another run.
The Shuckers broke the game open with a five-run seventh inning. Matthew Etzel was tagged out at the plate trying to score on Ledbetter's double in the ninth to end the game.
The third game of the series is on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jackson Baumeister will make the start for Montgomery while Coleman Crow is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.
Images from this story
|
Montgomery Biscuits catcher Tatem Levins (left) and outfielder Colton Ledbetter
(Mike Krebs)
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from April 23, 2025
- Zamora's Clutch Swing Gives Wahoos Walk-Off Win - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Offense, Pitching Dominate in Shuckers 10-1 Win over Biscuits - Biloxi Shuckers
- Columbus Claims Rain-Shortened Contest - Chattanooga Lookouts
- Biscuits Fall to Shuckers 10-1 on Wednesday Night - Montgomery Biscuits
- Trash Pandas Walk to Victory - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Knoxville Smokies Announces April 25 Job Fair - Knoxville Smokies
- Game Info: Wednesday, April 23 vs. Birmingham Barons: 11:05 AM - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Clingstones Ride Great Relief Pitching, Home Run Pop to Wire-To-Wire Win over Chattanooga - Columbus Clingstones
- Barons Win 7-1 to Open Series with Trash Pandas - Birmingham Barons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Montgomery Biscuits Stories
- Biscuits Fall to Shuckers 10-1 on Wednesday Night
- Kinney's Homer Proves Enough in Biscuits First Shutout Win
- Ledbetter's Walk-Off Lifts Biscuits to Win in Series Finale against Trash Pandas
- Montgomery Hangs on to Take Series in 7-4 Win Over Rocket City
- Biscuits Pull Out 13-12 Win In Wild 11-Inning Against Trash Pandas On Friday Night