Biscuits Fall to Shuckers 10-1 on Wednesday Night

April 23, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits catcher Tatem Levins (left) and outfielder Colton Ledbetter

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Mike Krebs) Montgomery Biscuits catcher Tatem Levins (left) and outfielder Colton Ledbetter(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Mike Krebs)

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-6) had their four-game win streak snapped in a 10-1 loss to the Biloxi Shuckers (7-10) on Wednesday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Colton Ledbetter homered off his former college teammate, KC Hunt, in the second inning for the Biscuits lone run. The 23-year-old crushed a ball off the scoreboard in right field. Ledbetter went 3-for-4 and was a triple shy of the cycle after his double in the ninth.

Hunt shook that off and delivered six innings of one-run ball for his first win of the season.

Brody Hopkins finished with three earned runs in 3 2/3 innings in his fourth start of the season. After allowing two runs in the first inning, Hopkins settled in before exiting in a 2-1 game in the fourth. A two-run homer from Garrett Spain later in the inning tagged Hopkins for another run.

The Shuckers broke the game open with a five-run seventh inning. Matthew Etzel was tagged out at the plate trying to score on Ledbetter's double in the ninth to end the game.

The third game of the series is on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jackson Baumeister will make the start for Montgomery while Coleman Crow is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.