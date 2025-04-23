Zamora's Clutch Swing Gives Wahoos Walk-Off Win

Pensacola, Fla. - Josh Zamora guessed right on the first pitch and connected well.

It turned a game that went from deflating an inning earlier for the Blue Wahoos into a walk-off, 10th inning celebration, after Zamora's run-scoring hit and 4-3 win against the Knoxville Smokies at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The Smokies trailed 3-0 and were down to their final out when Pablo Aliendo blasted a game-tying homer deep over the left field wall off reliever Zach McCambley.

But the Blue Wahoos got a terrific relief performance in the 10th inning from Dale Stanavich, who stranded runners in scoring position with one out, by striking out the next two batters to keep the game tied.

"It says a lot," said Zamora, after being twice doused with ice bucket water moments after his big hit. "Our clubhouse, from top to bottom, the word is resilient."

The Blue Wahoos rallied with textbook execution to get the run.

In the bottom of the 10th, Mark Coley II was the placement runner on second. Jared Serna was intentionally walked.

Shane Sasaki followed with a perfect sacrifice bunt that forced the only play to first base.

With runners on second and third, Nathan Martorella was intentionally walked and the Smokies chose to bring in an outfielder to have five infielders between bases.

On the first pitch he saw from Smokies reliever AJ Puckett - a fastball - Zamora sent it sailing into left field and the game was over.

"Honestly, I was trying to see a ball up at the plate and put a good swing on it."

He did. And the Blue Wahoos won a game that seemed headed their way after eight innings.

Starting pitching Robby Snelling was brilliant again in his fourth start. The lefthander pitched six scoreless innings, allowing just three hits, struck out nine batters and gave up just one walk.

Snelling, the Blue Wahoos highest-rated prospect, has allowed just one run in three of his four starts and just five runs this season in 21 innings pitched.

But when he exited after throwing 84 pitches, the game was still scoreless.

The Blue Wahoos broke through in the seventh inning. Jake Thompson and Johnny Olmstead hit back to back doubles. Thompson had to wait on the ball hit by Olmstead and stayed at third base. With one out, Dalvy Rosario had an RBI single. Coley II hit a grounder that deflected off the third baseman's glove for an RBI and 2-0 lead.

Sasaki scored after a lead off walk in the eighth and stolen base, then an errant pickoff attempt to make it 3-0.

But in the top of the ninth, the Smokies got a one-out single, then a walk. McCambley struck out the next batter, Hayden McGeary.

But he left a one-strike pitch against Aliendo, one of the Chicago Cubs top 30 prospects, up in the strike zone and he walloped a no-doubter to tie the game. It was the only mistake McCambley made in three solid innings of relief.

Stanavich's clutch relief and then Zamora's heroics produced a good end for the Blue Wahoos to even the series.

