Knoxville Smokies Series Recap

June 16, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Last week, the Knoxville Smokies traveled down to Columbus, Georgia to take on the Columbus Clingstones. The Smokies entered the series six games behind first place Birmingham in the Southern League North and was looking to pick up some ground against last place Columbus.

Game 1

In Game 1 of the series, Grant Kipp took the mound for the Smokies, facing off against Ian Mejia and the Clingstones for the second time this season. The Smokies jumped on Mejia in the first, scoring three runs on Parker Chavers' three-RBI double with two outs to give themselves an early lead. After a quick inning in the first for Kipp, the Smokies offense scored two more runs in the top of the second on two-out RBI singles by Corey Joyce and BJ Murray Jr.

In the bottom of the second, Kipp struggled mightily. Over just 1.2 innings, Kipp gave up five runs on just two hits and three walks. He was pulled for Robert Kwiatkowski after loading the bases with two runs already in. Kwiatkowski then let up a single and a double with two outs to allow Kipp's third, fourth, and fifth earned runs of the game to score, while also giving an earned run of his own to give Columbus the lead, 6-5.

In the bottom of the third, Columbus tacked on another run on an RBI single by Adam Zebrowski. Pedro Ramirez cut the lead back down to one with a solo home run to right center. Both offenses went quiet after this. The Smokies recorded just two hits after their run in the fourth, one of which was a two-out double in the top of the ninth. The Smokies were unable to drive in the tying run before the third out was recorded. The Smokies lost Game 1 by a final of 6-7.

Game 2

In Game 2, Chris Kachmar took the mound against Lucas Braun. Both teams scored a run in the first inning, the Smokies on an RBI groundout by Corey Joyce, and the Clingstones on a solo shot by Ethan Workinger. Both pitchers threw up a zero in the second, but in the third, both teams came out swinging once again.

In the top of the third, Reivaj Garcia led off with a single to center. Parker Chavers and Brett Bateman then went back-to-back on home runs to right field to give the Smokies a 4-1 lead. In the bottom of the third, they scored two runs of their own on an RBI double by Ethan Workinger and an RBI single by David McCabe. Kachmar was able to get out of the inning with just the two runs, leaving the game after four innings and three runs given up.

Knoxville was shut out after the third, only scattering five hits over those six innings. The Smokies had multiple opportunities to score in the seventh and the eighth with runners in scoring position, but were never able to get the timely hit.

Cody Milligan tied the game at four in the seventh on a solo homer to right center. In the eighth, Workinger and McCabe started the inning with back-to-back singles. EJ Exposito singled on a ground ball through the right side, driving in the go-ahead run and moving McCabe to third with just one out. Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. followed with a sacrifice fly to center to give the Clingstones a two-run lead. The Clingstones' comeback gave them the 6-4 win.

Game 3

Game 3 got off to a good start for the Smokies. In the first, Hearn drew a one out walk with the bases loaded to get the Smokies on the board first. In the second, Ramirez grounded out with runners on second and third to drive in a second run for the Smokies. In the third, Chavers singled to left with a runner on second to give the Smokies a 3-0 lead.

The Smokies left runners on base in each of those first three innings, but the Smokies' pitching staff was lights out. Antonio Santos started for Knoxville, throwing five shutout innings. Nick Hull and Mitchell Tyranski combined to pitch the sixth, seventh, and eighth, keeping the shutout alive. Puckett came on in the ninth to lock down the save and the shutout. The Smokies would win by a final of 3-0.

Game 4

The Smokies got their second win in the series in Game 4 with Nick Dean on the mound. The Smokies got the early lead in the second off of JR Ritchie. After Ethan Hearn and Jaylen Palmer led off with a single each, Chavers grounded the ball to the second baseman, Exposito who threw the ball away, allowing Hearn to score the first run of the game.

The game was suspended in the bottom of the third due to thunderstorms and was picked back up on Saturday before Game 5.

In the fifth, Bateman walked and Ramirez followed it up with a double to put two in scoring position with no outs. Unfortunately, the Smokies were only able to scratch out one run on Joyce's RBI fielder's choice. The Clingstones tied it up in the bottom of the fifth. After back-to-back singles to lead off the inning, Milligan hit a sacrifice fly to center to make it 1-2 Smokies. After a Workinger ground out, McCabe came through for the Clingstones with two outs on an RBI single.

The Smokies got to Elison Joseph in the top of the eighth to take the lead back. With one out and the bases loaded, Ramirez hit a sacrifice fly to deep left field. While that was the only run they scored, the bullpen was able to seal the win, as Mitchell Tyranski earned his fifth save of the season.

Game 5

Game 5 was another pitching gem for the Smokies. Jaxon Wiggins started on the mound and threw 5.2 innings allowing just one earned on an RBI groundout by McCabe. Wiggins was replaced by Puckett who got the next batter out and ended the inning. Sam Armstrong closed out the last inning of the seven inning game and the Smokies pitching staff combined to throw the first no-hitter for the team since 2022, and the fourth in franchise history.

On the offensive side of the field, the Smokies waited until the fourth inning to score their runs. The first four batters of the top of the fourth reached base for the Smokies, including Chavers' RBI single through the middle. After a sacrifice fly by Reivaj Garcia hit a sacrifice fly to right to drive in the second run, Casey Opitz rifled a single into right field to plate two more, giving the Smokies a 4-0 lead.

In the fifth, Chavers collected another RBI, hitting a sacrifice fly to right to make it 5-0 in favor of Knoxville. The Smokies would win by a final of 5-1.

Game 6

The Smokies had a chance to take the series from the Clingstones in this final game of the series. Grant Kipp, who struggled in his first start of the series in Game 1, really turned the page and had a fantastic start. Over 5.1 innings, Kipp didn't allow a hit and struck out eight.

The Smokies offense also exploded in the final game of the series. In the third, Hearn hit what should have been an inning-ending double play that turned into an error by the shortstop, Cal Conley, leading to two runs for the Smokies.

In the fourth, Jordan Nwogu singled to lead off the inning. After Eriandys Ramon and Bateman got out, Ramirez singled and Joyce walked to load the bases for Pablo Aliendo. On the first pitch that he saw, Aliendo launched a grand slam to left center, giving the Smokies a 6-0 lead.

The Smokies added on once again in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Ramirez to make it 7-0.

In the sixth, Aliendo singled to lead off and Hearn followed with a six-pitch at bat that resulted in an 0-2 home run to right.

The Clingstones finally got on the board in the bottom of the seventh on Chandler Seagle's two-RBI single to left. That would be all the offense the Clingstones could muster up as Brad Depperman, Sam Thoresen, and Nick Hull combined to throw 3.2 innings allowing just the two runs in the seventh and three total hits.

The Smokies won the game by a final of 9-2.

Wrap Up

With the Smokies' series win over the Clingstones last week, Knoxville has moved within 2.5 games of first place in the Southern League North. First place is currently occupied by both Chattanooga and Birmingham as Birminghamis currently on a four game losing streak while Chattanooga is 6-4 in their last 10 games.

The Smokies will travel to Biloxi this week to take on the Shuckers who currently sit in first place in the Southern League. Series preview coming out Tuesday morning.

