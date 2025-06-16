Wilken Named Southern League Player of the Week After 7 Extra-Base Hits

June 16, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - Minor League Baseball announced today that Brock Wilken has been named the Southern League Player of the Week. Wilken, the Milwaukee Brewers No. 20 prospect by Baseball America, becomes the third Shuckers player to earn a weekly award this season, joining Luke Adams and Coleman Crow.

Across six games during a road series against the Chattanooga Lookouts, Wilken went 8-for-22 (.364) with five doubles, two home runs and five walks. Wilken recorded two multi-double games and recorded more doubles (5) than any other Southern League player recorded extra-base hits (4) during the2 week.

Entering today, Wilken owns a .292/.404/.750 slash line in June across 13 games with a 1.154 OPS. Wilken is among the Double-A leaders in home runs (1st, 17), walks (1st, 56), extra-base hits (1st, 32), RBI (T-4th, 40), slugging percentage (4th, .533) and OPS (8th, .924).

