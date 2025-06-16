Shuckers Welcome Smokies with Paw Patrol Appearance from Rubble, Skye

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers finish the first half of the 2025 season with a fun-filled week against the Knoxville Smokies, Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, including a visit from Paw Patrol's Rubble and Skye on Sunday, June 22. Entering Tuesday, the Shuckers' magic number is two to clinch the South Division. Throughout the week, fans can access the Corona Premier Tiki Bar, right field beach area and Schooner's Splash Zone presented by Gulf Breeze Landscaping free of charge. For an upgraded experience, fans can purchase single-game and group packages for the newly renovated Kloud7 Yacht Club, offering an upscale indoor-outdoor experience. Kids can run the bases following every game presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi.

TUESDAY, JUNE 17, 6:35 p.m.

The Shuckers return with a No. 30 Corbin Burnes name-and-number shirsey giveaway for the first 250 fans! The first 500 fans will receive a Sun Cruiser Hat presented by F.E.B. Distributing. Fans 21+ can sample Sun Cruiser Iced Tea and Vodka at the North and South Gates. It's also Brew Crew Tuesday presented by Coors Light! Fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $13 with $7 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 18, 6:35 p.m.

It's Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union, where all military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets. Fans can also stop by the Corona Premier Tiki Bar from 5:15-6:35 for Happy Hour deals with $4 16oz Corona Premier, Corona Extra, Modelo, Pacifico, $6 High Noon and $8 well cocktails. It's also Bark in the Park! Fans and their four-legged friends can purchase tickets for $16 in advance and sit in dog-friendly Sections 117 and 119. Fans must sign a waiver for their pets to enjoy the game.

THURSDAY, JUNE 19, 6:35 p.m.

Fans can kickstart the weekend with Thirsty Thursday© presented by PBR, Coca-Cola, and Kicker108 with $2 PBR cans, drafts, hot dogs, and Coca-Cola products! Fans can splash in with $4 draft beer specials on Miller Lite and Coors Light at the first and third-base Beer Gardens. Fans can also cash in on almost 60% savings with the Thirsty Thursday© Deal, which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $17 in advance.

FRIDAY, JUNE 20, 6:35 p.m.

Get set for football season with Saints Hall of Fame Night featuring specialty Saints-themed jerseys, the 2025 Saints Hall of Fame Class and more! New Orleans Saints alumni (CLICK HERE FOR FULL LISTING) will be introduced during a pregame ceremony and available for autographs on the concourse during the game. Stay after the game for Fireworks Friday presented by Coca-Cola. It's also Friday Night Flight by Yuengling Flight! Fans can pick up a passport at any of our 9 participating locations throughout Keesler Federal Park and grab a $6 Yuengling or Yuengling Flight (one per stop). Fans can get a stamp at each stop and after 5 stamps, they can claim their free embossed Shuckers souvenir cup. Passports can be used on multiple Friday games during the season.

SATURDAY, JUNE 21, 6:05 p.m.

The Biloxi King Cakes return with a King Cakes Blanket Giveaway for the first 1,500 fans presented by Beau Rivage! The Shuckers will transform into the King Cakes with specialty hats and jerseys.

SUNDAY, JUNE 22, 5:05 p.m.

Rubble and Skye from Paw Patrol will be in attendance as the Shuckers will welcome the heroic pups! Meet-and-greet opportunities are available throughout the game with an upgraded pregame meet-and-greet appearance on the first base party deck. Don't miss the chance to meet the heroic pups who believe that no job is too big and no pup is too small! The Shuckers will also wear specialty Paw Patrol jerseys during the game. The jerseys will be auctioned off after the game, with proceeds going to the Heart of a Shucker Community Fund. Fans can also purchase a Sunday Fun Day Package with four tickets, hot dogs, chips, and drinks for $76 plus $19 for each additional ticket. Fans can also bring their Shuckers gear over to the Shuckers Shop before the game to get it autographed and say hello to some of your favorite players! The first 150 fans will receive a Shuckers poster presented by Mele Printing. Make sure to stay after the game to catch on the field!

