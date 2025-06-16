Homestand Highlights: June 17-22 vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

June 16, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas continue their longest homestand of the season as they close out the first half welcoming the Chattanooga Lookouts, the Cincinnati Reds' Double-A affiliate, at Toyota Field for seven games over six days, from Tuesday, June 17 to Sunday, June 22. The second part of this two-week homestand features an exciting lineup of promotions, including the following highlights:

Tuesday, June 17 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Adult Trash Jersey Giveaway: The first 1,500 fans, 18 and over, will receive a jersey with Trash written across the chest in the home white formatting, presented by Nucor Tubular of Decatur.

Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night: Ladies in attendance can enter to win prizes all game long at the Sun Cruiser Guest Services booth behind Section 5. Additionally, canned wine will be available for $5 for all fans 21 and older.

ATHENS COMMUNITY HOMETOWN THROWDOWN: Support Make A Way Foundation with an optional donation when purchasing tickets HERE ! At the end of the Hometown Throwdown Series, the Trash Pandas Foundation will present an additional donation to the Hometown Community Spotlight based on the number of fans attending!

Wednesday, June 18 Doubleheader | First Pitch: 4:05 pm | Gates Open: 3:00 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 3:00 pm

Doubleheader Wednesday: The doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games, with the first starting at 4:05 pm and the second beginning approximately 45 minutes after the first game ends. Your ticket will give you access to both games.

Game 1 Specials: Take advantage of $1 hot dogs and $3 domestic draft beers during the first game of the doubleheader.

Tito's Dog Days: Bring your dog and cheer on the Trash Pandas! You can enjoy the game with your furry friend in Sections 1 and 2 or on the grass berm at Toyota Field. Please keep your pet on a leash or in a carrier. No special ticket is required! Waivers are available at the Pepsi Gates for a $1 donation to Rocket City Rescue for each dog. Plus, all dogs will receive a free Pup Cup, which can be redeemed at Sweet Space.

Thursday, June 19 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Racing Night with Landon Huffman: The Trash Pandas and racing sensation Landon Huffman have teamed up again in 2025 with his Trash Panda Carroll Speedshop No. 57 race car on hand before he competes in the Thunder Road Harley Davidson 200 on June 28! Landon will throw out a ceremonial first pitch and be available for autographs and photo ops with the car from 5-6:00 pm. Grab your racing night ticket and limited edition Trash Pan-das/Landon Huffman t-shirt HERE.

Juneteenth and Negro Leagues Celebration: The Trash Pandas will be wearing the Negro Minor League Huntsville Stars jerseys during the game to tribute the Negro Leagues.

Throwback Thursday: Enjoy $3 domestic draft beers available throughout the stadium for fans 21 and older during the entire game.

Friday, June 20 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Friday Night Fireworks: Fireworks will light up the night sky after the game presented by Bill Penney Toyota!

Superhero Night: Transform Toyota Field into your Superhero Universe and watch the Trash Pandas take on their arch-nemesis, the Chattanooga Lookouts! After selecting your tickets, HERE don't forget to add a Kids' Trash Pandas Superhero Mask to your cart. It's the perfect way for your little ones to feel part of the team! Prepare your capes, rally your sidekicks, and prepare for an unforgettable Superhero Night at Toyota Field!

Thompson Tractor Community Hero: The Trash Pandas salute a local hero each Friday. You can submit a nomination for Thompson Tractor Community Hero at trashpandasfoundation.com.

Saturday, June 21 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Saturday Night Fireworks: Enjoy Saturday Night Fireworks after the game in partnership with Clearview Cancer Institute and the Russell Hill Cancer Foundation. Come out to Toyota Field with your friends and family for a BLAST!

Trash Cancer Night: Our mission is to raise awareness and provide support for cancer patients and survivors. We encourage fans to bring blankets and beanies to donate in partnership with Clearview Cancer Institute. Upon entry, fans will receive a placard to write the names of their loved ones who have been affected by cancer. These placards will be held up during the fourth inning as a show of solidarity.

Sunday, June 22 | First Pitch: 2:35 pm | Gates Open: 1:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 1:00 pm

COUNTRY Financial® First Responders Day: COUNTRY Financial® has partnered with the Trash Pandas to sent tickets to 275 first responders. At the game, COUNTRY representatives will donate $10,000 to the Monrovia Volunteer Fire/Rescue (MVFR) to cover the cost of two turn-out suits. MVFR will also display the turn-out gear at the game, and Kris West, Fire Chief at MVFR, will throw the first pitch. The Trash Pandas will honor and recognize the sacrifices and contributions of both military personnel and first responders.

Pregame Autographs: On Sundays this season, select Trash Pandas players will be available for autographs before the game, from 1:40 to 2:00 pm, at the Pepsi Gate, located on the first base side of the Bill Penney Concourse.

Post-Game Kids Run the Bases: Kids can run the bases at Toyota Field after every Sunday home game, presented by Listerhill Credit Union! Sprocket's Kids' Club members can skip to the front of the line by presenting their ID cards.

Blue Bell Sunday Sundaes: Limited-edition souvenir helmet sundaes will exclusively be available at the Sweet Space concession stand on Sunday!

Single-game tickets are available, starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1.

Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com.







