Knoxville Smokies Announce the Return of All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday

May 21, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Knoxville Smokies News Release







KNOXVILLE, TN - The Knoxville Smokies have announced that they have brought back their All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday promotion. The All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday buffet consists of pulled pork, hot dogs, Bush's Baked Beans, Uncle Ray's Potato Chips, popcorn, Pepsi products and water. The buffet is $29 a person bought before the day of the game. The price would be $34 if purchased day of.

All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday dates include May 28, June 4, June 25, July 9, July 23, August 6, August 20, and September 3. The buffet is located at the Bush's Beans Picnic Pavilion located down the 3rd base line near Section 119 of Covenant Health Park.

For questions about All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday or Knoxville Smokies 2025 season ticket information, call the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300.







