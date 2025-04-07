Knoxville Smokies Announces Iron Forge Brewing Co. as Official Craft Beer

April 7, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Knoxville Smokies News Release







KNOXVILLE, TN - The Knoxville Smokies have announced that Iron Forge Brewing Co, will be the official craft beer of the Knoxville Smokies. Iron Forge will also create a custom light lager beer named, Knoxville Smokies Light that will be sold at the home of the Smokies, Covenant Health Park, and the surrounding Knoxville area.

Iron Forge Brewing Co. will have at least one tap of draft beer at every point of sale inside Covenant Health Park. Iron Forge brews its beer in the foothills of the Smokies.

"Iron Forge Brewing Company is honored to be named the Official Craft Beer of the Knoxville Smokies," said Audrei Dabul, Founder of Iron Forge Brewing Company. "Baseball and great craft beer are a perfect match, and we couldn't be more excited to bring Knoxville Smokies Light to the fans. This partnership is about more than just beer--it's about celebrating community, tradition, and the love of the game."

Just like the Smokies are more than just a baseball team, Iron Forge is more than just a brewery; they are both an experience. Both express the values of providing the locals of East Tennessee the opportunity to unwind and enjoy escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

"We are thrilled to partner with Iron Forge Brewing Company, a true first-class operation that shares our passion for excellence," said Boyd Sports President Chris Allen. "Their commitment to quality and community aligns perfectly with our vision, and we can't wait to bring fans an unforgettable experience together."

On Thursday home games, fans can enjoy half priced Knoxville Smokies Lager and other draft beer during the 2025 season.

For questions about Knoxville Smokies 2025 season tickets, promotions, and individual game tickets call the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.