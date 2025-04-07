Baseball Returns to Biloxi as Shuckers Open Home Slate against Columbus

April 7, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers are officially back for their 10 th anniversary season! The Shuckers begin their 69-game home slate on Tuesday, April 8 at 6:05 p.m. against the Columbus Clingstones, the Atlanta Braves Double-A affiliate. The Clingstones, who were located in Pearl, Mississippi as the Mississippi Braves, will head to Biloxi for a six-game series. After every game, kids of all ages can run the bases presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi and fans can enjoy the Corona Premier Tiki Bar, Schooner's Splash Zone and the boardwalk free of charge throughout the season! Fans can also enjoy the homestand special for the series with a fried biscuit peach shortcake with Chantilly whipped cream at Lighthouse Pier, located on the third base side at Keesler Federal Park.

TUESDAY, APRIL 8, 6:05 p.m.

Celebrate the home opener with a Brett Phillips Shirsey presented by The Peoples Bank for the first 250 fans in celebration of the Shuckers' 10th anniversary season and a member of the Shuckers during our inaugural 2015 season! It's also Brew Crew Tuesday presented by Coors Light! Fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $13 with $7 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 9, 11:05 a.m.

The Shuckers will play their first of three morning games with a special 11:05 a.m. start for Education Day! It's Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union, where all military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets.

THURSDAY, APRIL 10, 6:35 p.m.

Get your boots on and saddle up for Rodeo Night with the Mississippi Gulf Coast Rodeo! Fans can also kickstart the weekend with Thirsty Thursday© presented by PBR, Coca-Cola, and Kicker108 with $2 PBR cans, drafts, hot dogs, and Coca-Cola products! Fans can splash in with $4 draft beer specials on Miller Lite and Coors Light at the first and third-base Beer Gardens. Fans can also cash in on almost 60% savings with the Thirsty Thursday© Deal which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $17 in advance.

FRIDAY, APRIL 11, 6:35 p.m.

It's the first Fireworks Friday of the season! Watch us light up the skies with the best fireworks show on the Coast following the game.

SATURDAY, APRIL 12, 6:05 p.m.

The Biloxi King Cakes return as the Shuckers transform into the Biloxi King Cakes with specialty jerseys and caps. The first 1,000 fans will also receive a King Cakes Crossbody Bag presented by Conecuh Sausage! The Shuckers will also make a donation to a local organization through the team's Heart of a Shucker Community Fund prior to the game.

SUNDAY, APRIL 13, 1:05 p.m.

The homestand rounds out with Fun Day Sunday at the ballpark! Fans can purchase a Sunday Fun Day Package with four tickets, hot dogs, chips, and drinks for $76 plus $19 for each additional ticket. Fans can also bring their Shuckers gear over to the Shuckers Shop before the game to get it autographed and say hello to some of your favorite players! The first 150 fans will receive a Shuckers poster presented by Mele Printing. Make sure to stay after the game for catch on the field!

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

