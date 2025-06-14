Adams Ties Franchise Record in Shuckers' Doubleheader Split Against Lookouts

June 14, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







CHATTANOOGA, TN - The Biloxi Shuckers (37-25) and the Chattanooga Lookouts (31-27) split a doubleheader at AT&T Field on Saturday night. The Shuckers took game one, 7-2, after a six-run fifth inning, while the Lookouts took game two, 5-2. With the split, the Shuckers saw their magic number drop to three with seven games remaining in the first half. Luke Adams, who singled, was hit by a pitch and walked three times across the two games, tied Tyler Black's franchise record by reaching base in his 35th consecutive game.

The Lookouts took a first-inning lead in game one with a solo home run from Sal Stewart and extended the lead to 2-0 after four with an RBI double from Jay Allen II. In the fifth, Garrett Spain smacked a 412-foot home run to right-center, tying the game at two. The Shuckers took the lead later in the inning with a bases-loaded RBI walk from Brock Wilken and extended the lead with RBI singles from Luis Lara and Ethan Murray and a sacrifice fly from Zavier Warren, making it 6-2. In the seventh, an RBI groundout from Ethan Murray made it 7-2. Coleman Crow (4-0) earned the win in game one after allowing two runs over 6.0 innings with six strikeouts. Drew Parrish (0-1) took the loss for the Lookouts.

In game two, the Lookouts struck in the second inning off a pair of sacrifice flies and a throwing error that made it 3-0. They extended the lead to 5-0 in the fifth with an RBI double from Edwin Arroyo and a sacrifice fly from Sal Stewart. The Shuckers made it 5-2 in the seventh with a bases-loaded two-RBI single from Jeremy Vargas. Ryan Cardona (2-2) earned the win for the Lookouts while Alexander Cornielle (3-2) took the loss for the Shuckers.

Ethan Murray (3-for-4, Game 1) and Brock Wilken (2-for-3, Game 2) recorded multi-hit performances for the Shuckers.

The series concludes on Sunday with first pitch at 1:15 p.m. Brett Wichrowski (0-1, 3.04) is slated to start for the Shuckers against Kevin Abel (1-5, 5.82) for the Lookouts. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 12:55 p.m.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.