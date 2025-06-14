Pandas' Win Streak Snapped on Saturday After 4-2 Loss to Pensacola

MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (24-36), playing as the Alabama White Sauce on Saturday night, endured a 56-minute rain delay and ultimately lost 4-2 to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (31-31) in front of 4,876 fans at Toyota Field. The loss ended the Trash Pandas' three-game winning streak, although they still lead the series 3-2 heading into the Sunday afternoon finale.

The BBQ weekend continued on Saturday as the Trash Pandas celebrated Alabama's favorite barbecue condiment, the Southern Sensation and World Famous Alabama White Sauce, which has been perfected with secret recipes from pitmasters for over 100 years.

On the field, Denzer Guzman returned to the lineup on Saturday and recorded the first of two hits with one out in the bottom of the first inning. He stole his fifth base of the season to get into scoring position, and Oscar Colas then singled him home, giving the Trash Pandas an early 1-0 lead.

Rocket City starting pitcher Joel Hurtado (L, 5-5) struggled early on after the rain delay. He managed to escape a jam in the first inning but was unable to avoid trouble in the second. Pensacola sent eight batters to the plate and took advantage of a Cody Morissette double along with back-to-back RBI singles by Mark Coley II and Jared Serna. An error by the Trash Pandas allowed the third runner to cross the plate, making it 3-0.

Hurtado ended his twelfth start having allowed three runs (two earned) on eight hits over 5.0 innings, with one walk and three strikeouts while stranding six Wahoos on base.

Shane Sasaki extended Pensacola's lead to 4-1 in the sixth inning. He singled with one out, then stole both second and third base, scoring on an errant throw by pitcher Jose Quijada during his attempt to throw out Sasaki at third.

In the bottom of the sixth, Guzman opened the inning with a single, and Colas walked. With two outs and facing new pitcher Nigel Belgrave, Joe Redfield hit an infield single that allowed Guzman to score, reducing the deficit to 4-2. Wahoos starter Dax Fulton (W, 3-4) exited after 5.1 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits, walking two, and striking out five. Redfield made an impact defensively in the top of the seventh inning, reaching over the fence in foul territory in right field to make a spectacular catch on a ball hit by Kemp Alderman.

Quijada pitched multiple innings for the first time this season, giving up one unearned run on one hit, without any walks and striking out four. Nick Jones and Jordan Holloway pitched scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth.

Offensively, Nelson Rada recorded his third consecutive two-hit game, going 2-for-4 at the plate. Guzman, playing his first game since Wednesday, scored twice and also finished 2-for-4. Oscar Colas was 2-for-3, marking his third multi-hit performance this week.

The Trash Pandas conclude the first leg of a two-week homestand on Sunday afternoon against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Toyota Field. The series finale is scheduled for 2:35 pm with left-hander Samuel Aldegheri (2-2, 4.34) starting for the Trash Pandas against Pensacola right-hander Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (3-2, 4.15).







