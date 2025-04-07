Homestand Highlights: April 8-13 vs. Knoxville Smokies

April 7, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas continue their nine-game homestand on Tuesday night with six games against the newly renamed Knoxville Smokies at Toyota Field. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, April 8 | First Pitch: 6:05 pm | Gates Open: 5:00 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 4:30 pm

Christian Moore Bobblehead: The first 1,500 adults 18 and over receive a Christian Moore bobblehead presented by Bill Penney Toyota. Moore will be signing autographs on the Bill Penney concourse from 5-5:15

Tennessee Communities Hometown Throwdown: The next Hometown Throwdown of 2025 features communities in Southern Tennessee. The Hometown Throwdown Series, proudly presented by Redstone Federal Credit Union, aims to ignite community pride and support throughout the season.

Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night: Women in attendance can enter to win prizes all game long at the Sun Cruiser Guest Services booth behind Section 5. Additionally, canned wine will be available for $5 for all fans 21 and older.

Wednesday, April 9 | First Pitch: 11: 05 am | Gates Open: 9:30 am | Trustmark VIP Gates: 9:30 am

Education Day: Students across the region will be on hand for the first of three Education Day matinee games at Toyota Field. If your school is Interested in attending one of the final two Education Days on Wednesday, April 23, or Wednesday, May 7, contact Ricky Fernandez at rfernandez@trashpandasbaseball.com

Thursday, April 10 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Anime/Japanese Heritage Night: Fans will enjoy a night of Japanese Heritage with Anime Night featuring Anime Characters, free Japanese Calligraphy lessons from game time until 7:30 on the first base concourse, special Japanese player introductions, and much more.

Anime Jersey Auction: The Trash Pandas will wear special Anime-themed jerseys featuring koi fish and cherry blossoms. The jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit the Food Bank of North Alabama and Trash Pandas Foundation. The auction will go live at 4 pm and close at the end of the seventh inning. Bids begin at $75 and go up in $25 increments. Fans can text 'anime' to 76278 or visit anime.givesmart.com

Throwback Thursday: Enjoy $3 domestic draft beers, which will be available all game long throughout the stadium for fans 21 and older

Take MEOW't to the Ballpark: Your cats are welcome to attend "Take MEOW't to the Ballpark," presented by Cattyshack. Cat owners must bring their feline friends on a leash or use a carrier.

Friday, April 11 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Friday Night Fireworks: Stay after the game for another exciting Postgame Fireworks show that will light up the night sky over Toyota Field, which will be presented by AC Hotel Downtown Huntsville.

Jordan Matthews Ceremonial First Pitch: Madison Academy graduate and former All-American wide receiver at Vanderbilt, Jordan Matthews, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before Friday's game. Matthews was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2014 and is currently playing for the Carolina Panthers.

Saturday, April 12 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Construction Worker Appreciation Nigh: The Trash Pandas have partnered with the Associated Builders and Contractors of North Alabama to salute construction workers who help build our future!

Sunday, April 13 | First Pitch: 2:35 pm | Gates Open: 1:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 1:00 pm

Mental Health Awareness Day: The Trash Pandas have partnered with WellStone Inc. to host a Mental Health Awareness Day at Toyota Field.

Pregame Autographs: On Sundays this season, select Trash Pandas players will be available for autographs before the game, from 1:40 to 2:00 pm, at the Pepsi Gate, located on the first base side of the Bill Penney Concourse.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases: Kids can run the bases at Toyota Field after every Sunday home game, presented by Listerhill Credit Union! Sprocket's kids' club members can skip to the front of the line by presenting their ID cards.

Blue Bell Sunday Sundaes : Limited-edition souvenir helmet sundaes will exclusively be available at the Sweet Space concession stand on Sunday!

Promotions are subject to change. For the latest updates on daily promotions, click HERE.

Single-game tickets are available, starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1.

Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com.

Southern League Stories from April 7, 2025

