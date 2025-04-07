Knoxville Smokies Announce 92.5 WKCE as Official Radio Home

April 7, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

KNOXVILLE, TN - The Knoxville Smokies have announced that 92.5 WKCE will serve as the flagship station of the Knoxville Smokies. The station will air the majority of Smokies games and potential playoff games for the 2025 season on 92.5 FM and/or on the WKCE stream/app.

WKCE is a radio station owned by Loud Media, a locally owned company that is focused on serving Knoxville area listeners and advertisers with unique radio broadcast and digital platforms.

"We are so very excited to partner with the Knoxville Smokies and for WKCE to become the official radio home of this phenomenal team" said Loud Media owner Aaron Ishmael, "Being able to deliver broadcasts of all the Smokies games via our station, website, and app is a dream come true."

Mick Gillispie will handle the play-by-play duties for broadcasts as the "Voice of the Smokies." Gillispie has been the lead announcer for Smokies Baseball since 2007. He will be joined by Richie Juliano, in his third season with the Smokies. Broadcasts will begin 15 minutes before the scheduled first pitch with a pre-game show and conclude with a 15-minute post-game show.

In addition to the 92.5 WKCE airwaves, all game broadcasts will be heard on www.smokiesbaseball.

com, the Bally Sports app. In the event of a schedule conflict with a Knoxville Ice Bears hockey game, the Smokies will be heard on one of Loud Media's other local radio stations with updated information to be posted at wkceradio.com.

"We are thrilled to partner with WKCE as the official radio home of the Knoxville Smokies," said Boyd Sports President Chris Allen. "This is another great way to provide Smokies Baseball to our passionate fans, and keep them connected to their favorite team throughout the year."

For questions about Knoxville Smokies 2025 season tickets, promotions, and individual game tickets call the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300.

