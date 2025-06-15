12 Unanswered Runs Lead Shuckers to Wild 14-8 Win over Lookouts

CHATTANOOGA, TN - The Biloxi Shuckers (38-25) earned a series split over the Chattanooga Lookouts (31-28) with a 14-8 win at AT&T Field on Sunday afternoon in a game that saw 22 combined runs, 20 combined hits, five combined home runs and six ejections. With the win, the Shuckers saw their magic number drop to two to clinch the South Division with six games remaining in the first half. With a fifth-inning grand slam, Luke Adams reached base in his 36 th consecutive game, breaking Tyler Black's 35-game streak for the longest in franchise history.

The Shuckers fell behind early with a four-run second inning from the Lookouts on an RBI single from Ruben Ibarra, an error that allowed two to score and a balk, making it 4-0. In the fourth, Ruben Ibarra sent a solo home run to left and an Edwin Arroyo RBI double made it 6-0.

In the fifth, Luke Adams lifted the Shuckers' third grand slam of the season to left, his 11 th of the year, to make it 6-4. Later in the inning, Brock Wilken tied his career-high with his 17 th home run to left-center, a two-run shot, making it 6-6. Luis Lara gave the Shuckers the lead in the seventh with an RBI single to left, making it 7-6. The next batter, Mike Boeve, lifted a two-run home run to right-center, making it 9-6. The lead extended to 12-6 with a bases-loaded RBI walk to Garrett Spain and a two-RBI single from Adam Hall. Ruben Ibarra made it 12-8 in the bottom of the seventh with a two-run home run, his second of the game. The Shuckers made it 14-8 with a throwing error in the eighth that allowed Luis Lara to score and an RBI single in the ninth from Adam Hall. Mark Manfredi (1-0) earned the win while T.J. Sikkema (2-1) took the loss for the Lookouts.

Luis Lara (3-for-6) and Adam Hall (3-for-5) each recorded multiple hits for the Shuckers. Luke Adams (4 RBI), Mike Boeve (2 RBI), Brock Wilken (2 RBI) and Adam Hall (3 RBI) each drove in multiple runs. All nine starters reached base at least once, while eight of the nine recorded at least one hit.

