Biscuits Rally for Fourth Straight Win, Take Series Against Barons

June 15, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (33-29) pieced together a rally in the seventh inning and held on late for a 7-5 win over the Birmingham Barons (32-29) on Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium. The club ripped off four straight wins to take the series.

After a two and a half hour rain delay, neither club scored in the first three innings. Brayden Taylor opened the scoring with a line drive to right field to make it 1-0 in the fourth.

The two clubs combined for five runs in the fifth inning. Xavier Isaac blasted a double off the top of the wall in right field to tie the game at 3-3.

After falling behind again, Montgomery strung together a rally in the seventh. Tatem Levins singled to score Homer Bush Jr., and Matthew Etzel smoked a two-run double off the wall in right field to make it 6-5. The Biscuits picked up a critical insurance run in the eighth to make it 7-5.

Roel Garcia III retired all seven batters he faced in relief for the win, and Derrick Edington worked around two hits in the ninth for the save.

The series finale on Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium. Ty Cummings will make the start for Montgomery while Shane Murphy is slated to start for Birmingham. The first pitch is at 3:33pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

