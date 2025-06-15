Game Info: Sunday, June 15 vs. Pensacola: 2:35 PM: Toyota Field

June 15, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Sunday, June 15, 2025 - 2:35 PM - Toyota Field - Madison, Alabama

Matchup: Rocket City Trash Pandas - LAA (24-36, 4 th SL North, 8.0 GB) vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos - MIA (31-31, 3 rd SL South, -6.0 GB)

Pitching Matchup: LHP Samuel Aldegheri (2-2, 4.34) // RHP Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (3-2, 4.15)

GAME: 61 of 137 - Home Game: 32 of 69

TV/Radio: WAAY MORE-TV 31.6 - Bally Live - MiLB.tv - Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2

Today's Promotions:

Sunday, June 15 | First Pitch: 2:35 pm | Gates Open: 1:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 1:00 pm

Grill Set Giveaway: The first 1,000 men, 18 and over, will get a Trash Pandas Grill set presented by the Southern Cancer Center.

Pregame Autographs: On Sundays this season, select Trash Pandas players will be available for autographs before the game, from 1:40 to 2:00 pm, at the Pepsi Gate, located on the first base side of the Bill Penney Concourse.

Post-Game Kids Run the Bases: Kids can run the bases at Toyota Field after every Sunday home game, presented by Listerhill Credit Union! Sprocket's Kids' Club members can skip to the front of the line by presenting their ID cards.

ADD Post-Game Catch on the Field for Father's Day: Play catch on the field with Dad after the game.

Blue Bell Sunday Sundaes: Limited-edition souvenir helmet sundaes will exclusively be available at the Sweet Space concession stand on Sunday!

FOR STARTERS: The Rocket City Trash Pandas continue their longest homestand of the 2025 season this afternoon with the finale of a six-game series against the Miami Marlins' affiliate Pensacola Blue Wahoos. Today marks the final regular season meeting between the two clubs this season.

WAHOOS SNAP PANDAS' WIN STREAK ON SATURDAY: The Rocket City Trash Pandas, playing as the Alabama White Sauce, lost 4-2 to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos after a 56-minute rain delay, ending their three-game winning streak. Despite the loss, the Trash Pandas lead the series 3-2. Denzer Guzman returned to the lineup and scored twice, while Oscar Colas and Nelson Rada also contributed with multi-hit performances. Starting pitcher Joel Hurtado struggled, allowing three runs, but Jose Quijada and the bullpen kept Pensacola from adding to their lead. The game featured a celebration of Alabama's famous barbecue sauce.

OSCAR WORTHY PERFORMANCE: 26-year-old outfielder Oscar Colas is seizing his new opportunity with the Angels. In his first nine games with the Trash Pandas, he is batting .324, with a double, one home run, four RBIs, and a .784 OPS. Colas was released by the White Sox on May 24 and signed with the Angels on May 27.

pandas pitching, leading season turnaround: Since May 26, the Trash Pandas are 10-7 and have posted a 2.55 ERA, which ranks second in the Southern League, third in Double-A, and T-7TH among all full-season Minor League teams. During the 4-2 series win over the Shuckers at Toyota Field, May 27-June 1, the pitching staff posted a 1.98 ERA, plus struck out 50 to only 16 walks, and had the second-best WHIP in Double-A baseball, 0.88.

KEEP IT CLOSE...OR SCORE FOUR: Of Rocket City's 60 games this season, 31 have been decided by two runs or less, posting a 17-14 record. The Pandas are 9-10 in one-run games overall, including a 7-4 mark at home, and 8-4 in two-run games, 3-1 at home. Also, when the Pandas score four runs or more, they have a 17-9 record.

SWEET HOME ALABAMA: The Trash Pandas are in the midst of a 13-game homestand and are currently in a stretch of 34 consecutive games played in the state of Alabama. This stretch began on May 27 and will continue through July 3. During this time, the Pandas will play six road games in Birmingham from June 3 to June 8, six games in Montgomery from June 24 to June 29, and 22 home games at Toyota Field against teams from Biloxi, Pensacola, Chattanooga, and Knoxville.

19 and "Rada-cal": CF Nelson Rada, the youngest player in the Southern League at 19 years and 9 months, leads the Southern League and is 2nd in Double-A with 27 stolen bases this season, including 19 in May. Rada ranks among the league leaders in stolen bases (1st, 27), OBP (2nd, .405), batting average (3rd, .295), walks (T-5th, 35), and hits (T-4th, 61).

ON-BASE STREAK ... Rada reached base safely in 16-straight games from May 21 to June 7 ... During the streak, he hit .364 (20-for-55), with six runs, 10 steals, 10 walks, and a .470 OBP ... He's been on base in 28 of 31 games since May 10, batting .336 with a .438 OBP.

STREAKS THIS SEASON ... (9-game hit streak, 5/21-30), (10-game on-base streak, 5/8-18), (16-game on-base streak, 5/21-6/7).

MULTI-HIT GAMES ... Rada has recorded a team-best 19 multi-hit games, including four three-hit games.

Southard, poppen on scoreless streaks: Trash Pandas reliever Jared Southard made his 22nd appearance on Friday night, and recorded his fifth save. The right-hander out of Texas has allowed only two baserunners over his last eight outings, and 10.2 innings pitched, one walk, and 16 strikeouts. Sean Poppen has not allowed a run over his last nine games, and 10.1 innings, nine hits, three walks, and 11 strikeouts.

PUTTING THE HURT ON 'EM: Starter Joel Hurtado leads the club with six quality starts and leads the Southern League with 61.2 innings pitched. He also ranks among the Southern League leaders in innings pitched (3rd, 61.2), starts (T-5th, 11), wins (T-4th, 5), ERA (9th, 3.06), and, WHIP (8th, 1.23).

Ureña-ble to Touch Him: RHP Walbert Ureña has delivered three-straight quality starts going back to May 29, including a seven-inning complete game in game one of a doubleheader against Biloxi. The Trash Pandas are 3-0 in those games, and he's won two of them, going 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA (4 ER/20 IP). The 21-year-old has shown steady improvement this season after posting a 7.36 ERA in April; he had a 3.21 ERA in May and has a 2.08 ERA so far in June. He ranks among the league leaders in starts (T-1st, 12) and innings pitched (4th, 59.1).

TOPPING THE LEAGUE IN ATTENDANCE: The Trash Pandas have led the Southern League in attendance in each of the team's first four seasons, and there are no signs of it slowing down. Despite two brand new ballparks, Rocket City leads the league by averaging 4,380 fans per game.

MAY WAS A GOOD MONTH FOR BROWN AND RADA: Over 26 games in May, Sam Brown finished 4th in the league in batting at .301 (28-for-93), with eight extra-base hits, and 14 RBIs, and Nelson Rada finished 2nd in batting at .325 (27-for-83), and 2nd in OBP (.467). Rada led all of Double-A and was 3rd in MiLB with 19 stolen bases.

THE "GUZ" IS LOOSE: The 21-year-old has four doubles over his last 14 games, and he now ranks among the Southern League leaders in doubles (T-4th, 12), RBIs (T-8th, 29), and extra-base hits (T-7th, 18).







