Clingstones No-Hit in Second Leg of Doubleheader by Knoxville

June 15, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, GA., - The Columbus Clingstones (25-33) were held without a hit over seven innings in the second game of a doubleheader with the Knoxville Smokies (29-32) to cap a disappointing Saturday at Synovus Park. Columbus lost the first game 3-2 and the second game 5-1. The first game was resumed following the suspension of play due to rain on Friday night.

Decisive Plays (Game 1): Following the resumption of play on Saturday, Corey Joyce extended the Smokies' lead to 2-0 with an RBI groundout in the fifth inning. Columbus rallied to tie the game with an RBI sacrifice fly from Cody Milligan and an RBI single from David McCabe in the home half. Knoxville took the lead again in the eighth inning with an RBI sacrifice fly from Pedro Ramirez in the eighth inning. Mitchell Tyranski struck out Milligan in the ninth inning with Geraldo Quintero at third base to seal the loss.

Decisive Plays (Game 2): A four-run fourth inning for Knoxville was capped by a two-run single from Casey Opitz. In the sixth inning, Columbus drew a pair of walks, advanced both runners on a wild pitch, and scored its only run on an RBI groundout from David McCabe.

Key Contributors (Game 1): Milligan (1-for-4, 2B, RBI), and McCabe (1-for-4, RBI) provided the only runs for the Clingstones' offense. Zac Leigh, Cayne Ueckert, and Mitchell Tyranski combined for 3.1 scoreless innings of relief for Knoxville.

Key Contributors (Game 2): Kobe Kato (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO) recorded a scoreless inning of relief on five pitches. For Knoxville, Opitz and Parker Chavers tallied multi-RBI games.

Noteworthy: The Clingstones were held without a hit in a game for the first time in club history. Kato became the first position player to pitch as a Clingstone. Columbus falls to 1-12 on Saturday.

Next Game (Sunday, June 15): Columbus vs. Knoxville, 1:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 12:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM. RHP Landon Harper (2-0, 1.94 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Grant Kipp (3-2, 3.31 ERA) for Knoxville.







Southern League Stories from June 15, 2025

