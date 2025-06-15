Stones Smothered by Knoxville 9-2 in Series Finale

June 15, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

COLUMBUS, GA., - The Columbus Clingstones (25-34) fell behind 9-0 and were held without a hit through six innings in a deflating 9-2 loss to the Knoxville Smokies (30-32) on Sunday afternoon at Synovus Park. Knoxville won the series 4-2.

Decisive Plays: A pair of unearned runs scored on Landon Harper in the third inning to stake the Smokies to a 2-0 lead. A grand slam from Pablo Aliendo in the fourth inning blew the game open, while a two-run home run from Ethan Hearn made it 9-0 in the sixth. Columbus broke up the no-hit bid with two outs in the seventh on a double by Geraldo Quintero. One batter later, Chandler Seagle batted two in with an RBI single to get Columbus on the board.

Key Contributors: Quintero (1-for-3, 2B) held the only extra-base hit for Columbus in the contest while Seagle (1-for-2, 2 RBI) produced the only runs. For Knoxville, Grant Kipp (5.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 SO) took a no-hitter into the sixth inning. Aliendo (2-for-5, HR, 4 RBI) and Hearn (2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI) supplied the power.

Noteworthy: The Clingstones were held without a hit for a span of 14 innings, stretching from the ninth inning in game one of a doubleheader on Saturday through the seventh inning on Sunday. Seagle became the ninth different Clingstone to reach 10 RBI this season with his two-run single. Columbus falls to 1-8 on Sunday.

Next Game (Tuesday, June 17): Columbus at Birmingham, 8:00 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 7:45 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 24): Columbus vs. Biloxi, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.







