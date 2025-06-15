Barons Drop 4th Game in a Row to the Biscuits

The Birmingham Barons lost 7-5 to the Montgomery Biscuits before 5,103 at Riverwalk Stadium on Saturday night. Another game was delayed by rain in Montgomery, and the Barons came away with their fourth loss in a row to the Biscuits.

Starting pitcher Jake Palisch gave up his most earned runs as a starter this season. The lanky left-hander pitched 6.0 innings, giving up five hits, three earned runs, and three walks with three strikeouts. Relief pitcher Tyler Davis (0-5, 5.16) took the loss, going 0.2 innings, giving up two hits, three earned runs, and a walk with a strikeout. Garrett Schoenle pitched 1.1 innings, giving up three hits and one earned run.

Montgomery scored first in the game in the bottom of the fourth inning on a Trayden Taylor RBI single to right field, scoring Tatem Levins. The Biscuits took an early 1-0 lead. In the top of the fifth inning, Ryan Galanie's sacrifice fly scored Rikuu Nishida, and then Jacob Gonzalez's two-run home run to right center scored Caden Connor, and the Barons took the 3-1 lead. In most games, three runs would be enough since the Barons lead the minors in ERA, but that was not the case in this game.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, a Xavier Isaac RBI double scored two more, and the Biscuits tied the game at 3-3. In the top of the sixth inning, the Barons came fighting back and scored on a Nishida RBI infield single, scoring Mario Camilletti. With the run, the Barons took the 4-3 lead. Galanie hit a ground ball to shortstop, and it scored Jason Matthews, and the Barons led 5-3.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, a Levins RBI single scored Homer Bush, and a Matthew Etzel RBI double scored two more, and the Biscuits took the 6-5 lead. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Bush, Jr. singles, scoring Gregory Barrios, and the Biscuits took the 7-5 lead.

For the Barons, Nishida had two hits, one run scored, and an RBI. Connor had three walks and a run scored. Gonzalez had a two-run home run and a walk. Camilletti had a single and now holds a 13-game on-base streak.







