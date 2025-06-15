Guzman Launches his Seventh Home Run, But Pandas Fall 5-2 in Series Finale

June 15, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (24-37) suffered their second consecutive loss against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (32-31) on Sunday afternoon, ending the series with a 3-3 split in the first part of their two-week, 13-game homestand. For the third-straight game on Father's Day weekend, the Trash Pandas topped 4K fans with 4,018 in attendance on Sunday.

In his second start of the series, Sam Aldegheri (L, 2-4) pitched 3.0 innings, throwing just 58 pitches. He allowed three runs on two hits, with both hits coming on a home run by Kemp Alderman in the top of the third inning. Aldegheri walked two batters and struck out one in his 11th start of the season.

Pensacola's Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (W, 4-2) delivered an impressive performance, throwing 5.0 no-hit innings while walking three and striking out six. After Ortiz-Mayr left the game, the Pandas quickly ended both the no-hit and shutout bids. Nelson Rada hit a single against new pitcher Justin King, and with one out, Denzer Guzman launched his seventh home run of the season to left field, narrowing the deficit to 3-2.

The Blue Wahoos responded in the seventh inning, scoring two runs to extend their lead back to three at 5-2. After Kelvin Caceres struck out the first two batters, the next four reached base safely, including back-to-back RBI singles from Grant Richardson and Josh Zamora.

Rocket City used five pitchers during the game. Jesus Cruz pitched 2.0 scoreless innings in the fourth and fifth, Camden Minacci threw 1.1 scoreless innings, and Sean Poppen extended his scoreless streak to nine games and 11.1 innings with a scoreless top of the ninth inning.

In the bottom of the ninth, Rocket City had the tying run at the plate against Wahoos reliever Alex Williams (S, 1). They got back-to-back one-out singles from Josh Crouch and David Calabrese but left both runners stranded. The Pandas finished the game 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position, leaving seven runners on base.

Rada went 1-for-4, extending his hitting streak to four games and reaching base in 20 of his last 22 games.

The Trash Pandas begin the second leg of a two-week homestand on Tuesday night against the Chattanooga Lookouts at Toyota Field. The series opener is scheduled for 6:35 pm, with the pitching matchup yet to be determined.

Upcoming Promotions:

Tuesday, June 17 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Adult Trash Jersey Giveaway: The first 1,500 fans, 18 and over, will receive a jersey with Trash written across the chest in the home white formatting.

Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night: Ladies in attendance can enter to win prizes all game long at the Sun Cruiser Guest Services booth behind Section 5. Additionally, canned wine will be available for $5 for all fans 21 and older.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com.







