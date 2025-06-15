Alderman, Ortiz-Mayr Power Wahoos to Father's Day Win

June 15, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Orlando Ortiz-Mayr

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Orlando Ortiz-Mayr(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

Madison, Ala. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos (32-31) capped their road trip with a 5-2 series-finale victory over the Rocket City Trash Pandas (24-37) on Sunday.

After a scoreless first two frames, Pensacola struck first in the top of the third inning. Following a one-out hit by pitch and a walk, designated hitter Kemp Alderman hit a towering three-run home run to left field off lefthander Sam Aldegheri (L, 2-4) to put the Wahoos ahead 3-0. The blast traveled an estimated 471 feet and is the longest Pensacola home run of the season to date, beating out catcher Spencer Bramwell's 469-foot homer hit just three days prior.

The early offense allowed righthander Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (W, 4-2) to cruise through five effective innings. Ortiz-Mayr did not allow a hit over his outing and struck out six Trash Pandas on the afternoon.

Rocket City's offense awoke in the bottom of the sixth inning against the Blue Wahoos bullpen. Following a leadoff single by center fielder Nelson Rada against lefthander Justin King, Trash Panda shortstop Denzer Guzman hit a two-run home run to cut the Pensacola lead to 3-2.

Pensacola grabbed back momentum in the top of the seventh inning. The Wahoos brought seven men to the plate and tacked on two runs on RBI singles from right fielder Grant Richardson and first baseman Josh Zamora. After seven innings, Pensacola led 5-2.

In the bottom of the ninth, Rocket City rallied against righthander Alex Williams (S, 1). Back-to-back one-out singles brought the tying run to the plate, but Williams induced a pair of outs to finish off a 10-out save and a 5-2 Pensacola victory.

With the win, Pensacola split its road trip at Rocket City at three games apiece and concluded its regular-season series with the Trash Pandas. The Wahoos went 7-5 in two series against Rocket City.

The Blue Wahoos return home on Tuesday, June 17 when they begin a six-game series against the Montgomery Biscuits to close out the Southern League season's first half. First pitch from Blue Wahoos Stadium is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT with a live broadcast beginning at 6:00 on BlueWahoos.com/radio and the MiLB app.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from June 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.