Stovall and Ledbetter Come up with Clutch Hits to Lead Biscuits to 2-1 Win on Sunday

June 15, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits outfielder Colton Ledbetter(Montgomery Biscuits)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (34-29) again rallied late for a 2-1 win over the Birmingham Barons (32-30) in the series finale on Father's Day Sunday at Riverwalk Stadium. The Biscuits won five straight games to close out the series.

Ty Cummings pushed to 4 2/3 innings in his start. He allowed six hits and a walk with two strikeouts. and allowed Birmingham scored a run in the third inning to make it 1-0.

Down 1-0 in the eighth, Hunter Stovall looped a run-scoring triple into the corner of right field to tie the game at 1-1. He was thrown out at the plate trying to score on a grounder from Homer Bush Jr. Two batters later, Bush Jr. scored on Colton Ledbetter's hard-hit grounder through the middle of the infield to make it 2-1.

Jack Hartman retired the Barons in order in the ninth for his third save. Keyshawn Askew improved to 3-0 with a scoreless eighth inning.

The club has a scheduled off day ahead of a six-game road series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Blue Wahoos Stadium. The first half of the season concludes on Sunday, June 22.

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

