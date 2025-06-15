Stovall and Ledbetter Come up with Clutch Hits to Lead Biscuits to 2-1 Win on Sunday
June 15, 2025 - Southern League (SL)
Montgomery Biscuits News Release
MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (34-29) again rallied late for a 2-1 win over the Birmingham Barons (32-30) in the series finale on Father's Day Sunday at Riverwalk Stadium. The Biscuits won five straight games to close out the series.
Ty Cummings pushed to 4 2/3 innings in his start. He allowed six hits and a walk with two strikeouts. and allowed Birmingham scored a run in the third inning to make it 1-0.
Down 1-0 in the eighth, Hunter Stovall looped a run-scoring triple into the corner of right field to tie the game at 1-1. He was thrown out at the plate trying to score on a grounder from Homer Bush Jr. Two batters later, Bush Jr. scored on Colton Ledbetter's hard-hit grounder through the middle of the infield to make it 2-1.
Jack Hartman retired the Barons in order in the ninth for his third save. Keyshawn Askew improved to 3-0 with a scoreless eighth inning.
The club has a scheduled off day ahead of a six-game road series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Blue Wahoos Stadium. The first half of the season concludes on Sunday, June 22.
Montgomery Biscuits outfielder Colton Ledbetter
