Covenant Health Park Unveils Seven Statues to Honor Black History of Baseball in Knoxville

April 9, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Elected officials and community and business leaders on April 8 unveiled seven statues at Covenant Health Park in recognition of both the Knoxville Giants and the multi-racial history of baseball in the city.

The statues honor Jerry Benjamin, William M. Brooks, Claude "Steel Arm" Dickey, Forrest "One Wing" Maddox, William Nathaniel "Nat" Rogers, "Big Jim" Tugerson and Payne Avenue Little League.

"In bringing the Smokies back to Knoxville, we wanted to highlight the history of baseball in the East Knoxville," said Randy Boyd, owner of Boyd Sports. "The Beck Cultural Exchange Center provided extensive research and guidance to determine who should be honored and why. The placement of these statues at Covenant Health Park is one step in our efforts to honor the past."

The Knoxville Giants of the Negro Southern League played from 1920 to 1932 at the old Booker T. Washington Park, which was located about two miles from Covenant Health Park, and won a league title in the team's first season.

"The public-private investment in Covenant Health Park will create new jobs and wealth-building in East Knoxville," Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said. "But it also is a great opportunity for celebrating our community and our unique baseball history. It means remembering and honoring the Negro Southern League Giants - and the Payne Avenue Little League."

Covenant Health Park will officially host its first baseball game on Tuesday, April 15, for Opening Day of the Knoxville Smokies at the team's new home park.

"These statues will stand as a permanent reminder of the history of baseball in our community," Visit Knoxville President Kim Bumpas said. "The statues in Giants Landing and throughout Covenant Health Park don't just recognize figures from baseball, they acknowledge an important part of our shared history. And, not only will they be enjoyed by Knoxvillians, they also will serve as a wonderful attraction and historical marker for those visiting our great community."

Rev. Reneé Kesler, president of the Beck Cultural Exchange Center, advised the stadium development team on how to capture the Black history and culture of the location of the project. She also will be providing opportunities to learn more about the statues with the later addition of QR codes that will link to the center's website.

"The historical and cultural significance of the Knoxville Giants of the Negro Southern League and the site of Covenant Health Park are now intertwined in the history of East Knoxville moving forward," Kesler said. "The statues showcase the city's connection to baseball and the commitment to honor the Black community and the history of these players for fans and visitors to see at the ballpark."

The seven statues include:

Jerry Benjamin (1909-1974)

A three-time All-Star outfielder in the Negro Leagues, Benjamin played his inaugural year in 1931 with the Knoxville Giants.

William M. Brooks (1883-1938)

A founding executive member of the Negro Southern League, Brooks was the first manager of the Knoxville Giants in 1920. He taught for many years at Austin High School, Knoxville Colored High School and Green School, where he served as principal until his death in 1938.

Claude "Steel Arm" Dickey (1899-1923)A pitcher for the Knoxville Giants in the Negro Southern League during the inaugural year in 1920, Dickey was a native of East Tennessee and known as the "Pride of the South."

Forrest "One Wing" Maddox (1897-1929)Maddox was a pitcher and outfielder for the Knoxville Giants in the Negro Southern League during its inaugural year in 1920. Some sources report that he was the league's first batting champion, despite having his left arm amputated as a young child due to an accident.

William Nathaniel "Nat" Rogers (1893-1981)

A veteran outfielder, Rogers joined the Knoxville Giants in the Negro Southern League in 1946, making history as the oldest active player in organized baseball at age 52.

"Big Jim" Tugerson (1923-1983)

The top pitcher, Tugerson, while fighting racial injustice in baseball in the Deep South, played in the Mountain States League, integrating the 1953 Knoxville Smokies with an unmatched record of 29 regular season wins and an additional four playoff wins for the league championship. His younger brother, Leander, also pitched for the Knoxville Smokies

Payne Avenue Little LeagueIn 1951, Knoxville established its first Little League baseball team for Black children at the Payne Avenue Recreation Center on the hill next to Green School. The center was named after Richard "Uncle Dick" Payne (1809-1885), Knoxville's first Black businessman, who began selling drinking water on the streets in 1845, long before a water purification plant was constructed.

The league featured the Giants and Indians, representing players from Lonsdale and Mechanicsville, and the Dodgers and Pirates, which included players from East Knoxville. In 1953, members of the four teams formed an all-star team, and for the first time in Knoxville's segregated history, the Black all-star team faced a white all-star team at Chilhowee Park.

With the country's national pastime segregated - a stain on the sport that finally changed when Jackie Robinson took the field at first base for the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947 - the Negro Southern League (NSL) was formed and consisted of eight teams: Atlanta Black Crackers, Birmingham Black Barons, Jacksonville Stars, Montgomery Grey Sox, Nashville White Sox, New Orleans Caulfield Ads, Pensacola Giants and Knoxville Giants.

Classically trained master sculptor Brian Hanlon of Hanlon Sculpture Studio in New Jersey created the statues. In addition to dozens of foundations, individuals, universities and municipalities, Hanlon's work has been commissioned by Major League Baseball (MLB), National Basketball Association (NBA), National Hockey Leage (NHL) and National Football League (NFL). In 2018, The New York Times called him the "Sports Rodin" for his work in the athletic and sports entertainment sector.

The statues are located throughout Covenant Health Park - with four statues placed in Giants Landing, the public plaza at the east side of the stadium, two inside the Covenant Health Park east gates and one in the plaza on the west side of the stadium.

Boyd Sports also announced plans to install and reveal four additional statues, also created by Hanlon, at Covenant Health Park in the coming months. Located in Delaney Plaza, these bronze statues will honor four individuals representing the East Knoxville community outside of baseball. All the commemorative statues will be accessible to the publi and include QR codes for visitors to learn more about each one.

For more information about Covenant Health Park, visit smokiesbaseball.com.

