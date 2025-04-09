Smokies Even Series with 6-1 Matinée Win over Trash Pandas on Wednesday

MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas were held to just one hit on Wednesday and suffered a 6-1 loss to the Knoxville Smokies at Toyota Field. The Trash Pandas were held hitless over the first six innings but broke through in the seventh inning on a Sam Brown home run.

Wednesday's matinée in front of many school kids from around the region began as a pitcher's duel, with both starters putting up zeroes in the first four innings. The Smokies (2-2) broke through in the top of the fifth inning. Hayden Cantrelle began the frame with a triple against Rocket City starter Joel Hurtado (L, 0-1). The Trash Pandas (2-2) turned to their bullpen with one out in the inning, and despite Nick Jones striking out the next two batters on six pitches, a balk allowed Cantrelle to score the game's first run. The first four batters for the Smokies reached in the top of the sixth inning, and Knoxville went up 2-0 on a Jaylen Parker RBI single.

Hurtado, the Angels' 22 nd -ranked prospect according to Baseball America, made his first start of the year and suffered the loss. Over 4.1 innings, he allowed one run on four hits with one walk and three strikeouts. Knoxville starter Grant Kipp didn't allow a hit over 5.0 innings, walking one and striking out seven in his first start of the season.

The Trash Pandas finally broke through in the seventh inning against Knoxville reliever Cayne Ueckert and picked up the first hit and run on one swing of the bat by Sam Brown. The 23-year-old launched a 444-foot home run to right-center, trimming the Knoxville lead to 2-1.

BJ Murray homered for the Smokies in the eighth inning to increase the lead back to two runs, and they pushed the game out of reach in the top of the ninth inning with three runs, capped off by a two-run double from Jaylen Palmer to make it 6-1.

The Trash Pandas and Smokies continue their six-game series on Thursday night at Toyota Field. The first pitch is set for 6:35 pm, with gates opening at 5:30. Rocket City will send out LHP Mitch Farris (0-0, --) to start the game against Knoxville RHP Nick Hull (0-0, --). Fans unable to attend can watch the game on WAAY-TV 31.6, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv or listen on 97.7 HD-2 or trashpandasbaseball.com.

Thursday's Promotions:

Anime/Japanese Heritage Night: Fans will enjoy a night of Japanese Heritage with Anime Night featuring Anime Characters, free Japanese Calligraphy lessons from game time until 7:30 on the first base concourse, special Japanese player introductions, and much more.

Anime Jersey Auction: The Trash Pandas will wear special Anime-themed jerseys featuring koi fish and cherry blossoms. The jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit the Food Bank of North Alabama and Trash Pandas Foundation. The auction will go live at 4 pm and close at the end of the seventh inning. Bids begin at $75 and go up in $25 increments. Fans can text 'anime' to 76278 or visit anime.givesmart.com.

Throwback Thursday: Enjoy $3 domestic draft beers, which will be available all game long throughout the stadium for fans 21 and older

Take MEOW't to the Ballpark : Your cats are welcome to attend "Take MEOW't to the Ballpark," presented by Cattyshack. Cat owners must bring their feline friends on a leash or use a carrier.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com.

