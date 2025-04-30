Big Ol' Ballpark Fair Back at Toyota Field from May 15-25

April 30, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas have partnered with Kissel Entertainment for the sixth annual Big Ol' Ballpark Fair in the Toyota Field parking lot from Wednesday, May 15, through Sunday, May 25. The Fair will be closed on Monday, May 19.

Similar to previous years, the Big Ol' Ballpark Fair will turn the parking lot at Toyota Field into a plethora of fun and entertainment. Rides on hand include rollercoasters, carousels, a tilt-a-whirl, a Ferris Wheel, and more. Attendees can also take part in dozens of carnival games, enjoy one-of-a-kind entertainment, and eat unique treats like fried Oreos, chicken on a stick, cotton candy, and many other food and beverage options for everyone. Alcohol will be available for attendees ages 21 and older.

The fair will be open from Tuesday to Friday, beginning at 4 p.m. and starting at 1 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Armbands, including ride access, will cost $35 on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. During the week, armbands cost $30. Admission is $10 every night at the Fair. Parking at Toyota Field will be $5. Discounted ride wristbands are available in advance if you purchase them before midnight on Wednesday, May 14. For more information on the Fair, combo tickets, and specials, fans can visit kisselentertainment.com.

During the week, guests can take advantage of specials including:

- Students Day, Tuesday, May 20: Admission is free for students of all ages, from elementary school all the way through college.

- Buy One Get One Free, Wednesday, May 21: Armbands are buy one get one free for guests of all ages. Both people must be present at the time of purchase.

- Thrifty Thursday, Thursday, May 22: With a coupon, guests can receive $5 off an armband, making the price just $20!

The Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field from May 6-11 to host the Montgomery Biscuits for a six-game homestand.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com.

