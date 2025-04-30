Flint Promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake, Cruz Joins Trash Pandas

MADISON, Ala. - On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Angels announced a pair of roster moves that affected the Rocket City Trash Pandas ahead of their 6:00 pm CT game tonight in Knoxville. Outfielder Tucker Flint has been transferred from Rocket City to Triple-A Salt Lake, while veteran right-handed pitcher Jesús Cruz has been transferred to Rocket City from the AZL Angels roster.

Tucker Flint, 24, hit his second home run of the 2025 season during Tuesday night's 9-6 loss to the Smokies in Knoxville. Flint is batting .106 (5-for-47) this season with two home runs and seven RBIs in 16 games. A native of East Greenwich, RI, Flint has a career.233 batting average, with 43 doubles, seven triples, 31 home runs, and 128 RBI over 260 career games with the Trash Pandas since 2023. He was drafted in the 13th round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Angels out of Chipola College.

Jesús Cruz, 30, is a former right-handed pitcher for the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals. He signed a minor league deal with the Angels on March 3. Most recently, Cruz played for Leones de Yucatán in the Mexican League, where he recorded a 1.95 ERA with 53 strikeouts over 32.1 innings.

Cruz began his career with Sultanes de Monterrey in the Mexican League in 2017. He then signed with the St. Louis Cardinals, where he progressed through their minor league system and made his MLB debut on August 18, 2020. He later appeared for the Atlanta Braves in 2022. Across both major league stints, he accumulated a 7.45 ERA over 9.2 innings in eight games.

The Trash Pandas will return to Toyota Field from May 6-11 to host the Montgomery Biscuits for a six-game homestand.

