Biscuits Drop Early Wednesday Game to Lookouts

April 30, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits shortstop Jalen Battles

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Mike Krebs) Montgomery Biscuits shortstop Jalen Battles(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Mike Krebs)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (12-10) were shutout for the first time in a 6-0 loss to the Chattanooga Lookouts (11-11) on Wednesday morning in front of a season-high 5,818 at Riverwalk Stadium.

Chattanooga scored three runs in the first inning and pitched brilliantly. Jose Franco struck out nine in five scoreless innings, and Arij Fransen pitched three scoreless frames out of the bullpen. Ethan O'Donnell notched his first career multi-homer game with long balls in the first and eighth innings.

Montgomery tied a season low with four hits, two of which came in the ninth inning. Jalen Battles led off the sixth with a double, the club's lone extra-base hit. Homer Bush Jr. extended his hitting streak to 10 games with an infield single in the ninth inning.

Jack Hartman pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings and has yet to allow a run through 8 1/3 innings this season.

The third game of the series is on Thursday evening at Riverwalk Stadium. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while T.J. Sikkema is slated to start for Chattanooga. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.