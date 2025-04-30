Urena Shines in 5-4 Loss to Smokies on Wednesday Night

KNOXVILLE, TN - In another tightly contested game on Wednesday night at Covenant Health Park, the Rocket City Trash Pandas (6-16) fought back in the ninth inning, trailing by three runs. They managed to score two runs but ultimately fell short, falling 5-4 to the Knoxville Smokies (12-10). Out of their 16 losses this season, eight have been by two runs or less, leaving the Trash Pandas with a record of 2-6 in one-run games.

The Trash Pandas received a fantastic pitching performance from 21-year-old right-hander Walbert Urena. He retired the first seven batters he faced and struck out four in the first two innings, including a strikeout of the side in the second inning.

Rocket City took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning thanks to Christian Moore, who reached base twice and drew a two-out walk. This set the stage for Nelson Rada, who hit a run-scoring double to the gap in left-center. Rada was thrown out trying to stretch it into a triple.

Urena's only blemish during his outing occurred in the bottom of the third inning. The Smokies capitalized on back-to-back one-out walks, and Pedro Ramirez brought in the tying run with an RBI single.

Urena finished with a quality start, marking the third quality start for the Trash Pandas in the past eight games. Over 6.0 innings, he struck out a season-high eight batters, walked two, and allowed just one run on two hits.

Rocket City briefly took the lead in the top of the seventh inning. Sam Brown extended his team-leading on-base streak to 11 games with a walk, but the next two batters struck out against Smokies reliever Cayne Ueckert (W, 1-1). Josh Crouch then belted a double to left field, allowing Brown to score and putting Rocket City ahead 2-1.

The Smokies quickly responded. Camden Minacci (L, 0-2) struck out Haydn McGeary to start the inning, but the next four Smokies batters reached base safely. The fourth batter, Hayden Cantrelle, drove in a run with an RBI single. Parker Chavers scored on a wild pitch, giving the Smokies a 3-2 lead. Brett Bateman reached base on a fielder's choice, allowing another run to score and extending the lead to 4-2. Houston Harding came in to relieve Minacci and retired the final two batters, but not before he was called for a balk, which allowed a fourth run to cross the plate, making it 5-2.

The Pandas refused to give in quietly in the ninth inning against veteran reliever AJ Puckett (S, 3), who earned his third save. Brown started the rally with a single, and David Calabrese walked with one out, bringing the tying run to the plate. Crouch then singled, loading the bases. Mac McCroskey was hit by a pitch, forcing Brown home and cutting the deficit to 5-3. Moore put the ball in play, leading to an out at second base, but Calabrese crossed home plate to make it a one-run game. Puckett managed to get Rada to ground out, leaving the tying run stranded at third base.

The Trash Pandas and Smokies will face off again on Thursday night for game three of their six-game series at Covenant Health Park in Knoxville. The game is scheduled for 6:00 pm CT, featuring Rocket City left-hander Sam Aldegheri (0-1, 4.74 ERA) against Knoxville right-hander Sam Armstrong (0-1, 4.74 ERA). Fans can watch the game on Bally Live and MiLB.tv or listen on ESPN 97.7 HD-2 and trashpandasbaseball.com.

The Trash Pandas will return to Toyota Field from May 6-11 to host the Montgomery Biscuits for a six-game homestand.

