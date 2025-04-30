Shuckers Finish April with 8-5 Win over Clingstones

April 30, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers at bat against the Columbus Clingstones

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (12-11) used seven hits, 11 walks, four hit batters and home runs from Luke Adams and Zavier Warren to earn an 8-5 win over the Columbus Clingstones (8-14) at Synovus Park on Wednesday night. With the win, the Shuckers have won 11 of their last 15 to get above .500 for the first time this season after a 1-7 start. Over that span, the Shuckers have scored 85 runs, an average of 5.7 per game. The Shuckers also tied their franchise record with four hit batters and Ramón Rodríguez became the third player in franchise history to be hit three times in a game.

In the first, the Shuckers brought home their first run off a three walks, a hit batter and two wild pitches, allowing Luis Lara to score from third. In the fourth, Zavier Warren smashed a two-run home run to right, making it 3-0. The Clingstones responded in the fourth with an RBI double from Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. and a sacrifice fly from Keshawn Ogans, making it 3-2.

Luke Adams helped the Shuckers extend the lead to 5-2 in the sixth with a two-run home run to left, his second in as many games. Ramón Rodríguez then lifted a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Darrien Miller after a triple and making it 6-2. Another run came home in the seventh off an error on a failed pickoff attempt to first by the Clingstones. In the bottom of the eighth, a solo home run from Ethan Workinger and RBI doubles from Keshawn Ogans and Cody Milligan made it 7-5 before the Shuckers turned to closer Justin Yeager with two outs. He ended the threat on two pitches and got an inning-ending groundout to first. The Shuckers got an insurance run in the ninth when a wild pitch scored Luke Adams from third. Yeager then worked around an error for a scoreless ninth and picked up his third save of the season. Nate Peterson (3-2) picked up the win after 3.0 scoreless relief innings with five strikeouts, while Jhancarlos Lara (0-4) took the loss.

Zavier Warren (2-for-4) and Darrien Miller (2-for-4) both recorded multi-hit performances for the Shuckers, and seven different hitters drew at least one walk.

The series continues on Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Synovus Park. Abdiel Mendoza (0-1, 6.32) is slated to start for the Shuckers against Drue Hackenberg (1-3, 6.75) for the Clingstones. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

