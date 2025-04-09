Burkhalter Impresses in Debut, But Biloxi Rallies Late to Defeat Columbus 3-1

April 9, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS., - Atlanta Braves' No. 15 prospect Blake Burkhalter grooved through 6.0-scoreless innings for the Columbus Clingstones (1-3) to begin his Double-A career, but a three-run seventh inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (1-4) and a teriffic start from Alexander Cornielle sent the Clingstones to a 3-1 loss on Wednesday afternoon.

Decisive Plays: In their respective Double-A debuts, both Cornielle and Burkhalter worked through 6.0-scoreless frames to begin the ballgame. A rundown in the seventh inning trapped Geraldo Quintero between first and second base, but his frantic attempt to avoid a tag resulted in an error on the Biloxi infield, allowing David McCabe to score. Burkhalter (L, 0-1) began the seventh inning on the mound but was quickly chased after a leadoff single and a walk. A two-run double from Ramon Rodriguez gave the Shuckers their first lead of the game at 2-1. Biloxi would tack on another to extend its lead on an RBI single by Cooper Pratt later in the inning.

Key Contributors: Burkhalter (6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO) worked a quality start and began with 6.0-scoreless frames. Columbus managed just four hits, spread across Carlos Rodriguez, Cal Conley, McCabe, and Drew Compton. For Biloxi, Cornielle shined in his own debut (6.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 SO) while Rodriguez accounted for two of the three runs with his double.

Noteworthy: Burkhalter became the second Clingstone with a quality start in 2025, following Lucas Braun on Saturday night at Montgomery. The six-shutout innings to begin the game from Burkhalter marks the furthest point into a contest Columbus has held an opponent scoreless in club history. Opponents had scored in the first inning in each of the first three contests played by Columbus this season. McCabe walked and singled to extend both his hitting streak to four games to open the season.

Next Game (Thursday, April 10): Columbus at Biloxi, 7:35 pm ET at Keesler Federal Park. RHP Drue Hackenberg (0-1, 18.00 ERA) starts for Columbus opposed by LHP Tate Kuehner (0-1, 8.10 ERA) for the Shuckers. Radio Broadcast: 7:20 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 15): Columbus vs. Pensacola, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. The first-ever Clingstones home game will feature a Commemorative Ticket for the first 3,000 fans and Postgame Fireworks to celebrate the milestone event.

