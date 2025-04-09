Cornielle Makes History in Shuckers Comeback Win over Clingstones

BILOXI, MS - Behind a three-run seventh inning, the Biloxi Shuckers (1-4) earned a comeback win, 3-1, over the Columbus Clingstones at Keesler Federal Park on Wednesday afternoon. In the win, Alexander Cornielle made history, becoming the first pitcher in Shuckers' franchise history (since 2015) to throw at least six shutout innings and allow one hit or less in his Double-A debut.

With the help of a runner caught stealing in the third, Cornielle faced the minimum through 3.2 innings before a walk and a single to Drew Compton, the Clingstone's first hit of the afternoon and only hit against Cornielle. Cornielle finished his afternoon by retiring the final seven batters he faced. He faced two over the minimum across 6.0 shutout innings on 78 pitches with four strikeouts. The Clingstones struck first in the seventh when an error on a rundown allowed David McCabe to score from third, making it 1-0.

The Shuckers fought back in the bottom of the seventh when Zavier Warren singled and Eric Brown Jr. walked to begin the inning. After a sacrifice bunt from Ethan Murray, Ramón Rodríguez lined a double to right, scoring both runners to make it 2-1. Later in the inning, Cooper Pratt extended his RBI streak to four consecutive games with a single into left, making it 3-1. Out of the bullpen, Will Childers locked down a four-out save, his first since June 18, 2024, with the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Josh Maciejewski (1-0) earned the win while Blake Burkhalter (0-1) took the loss.

Pratt (2-for-4) recorded the only multi-hit afternoon for the Shuckers. His current four-game RBI streak is the longest of his career since a career-high six-game streak between August 4-14, 2023 with the Rookie-level ACL Brewers.

