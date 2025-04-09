Clingstones Erase Six-Run Deficit for First Win in Club History

BILOXI, MS., - In a city where luck matters nearly as much as skill, the Columbus Clingstones (1-2) earned every bit of their first win in franchise history, overcoming a 6-0 eighth-inning deficit with seven unanswered runs to stun the Biloxi Shuckers (0-4) in a dramatic 7-6, 10-inning victory Tuesday night.

Decisive Plays: The Shuckers wasted no time seizing the early edge as leadoff batter Luis Lara jolted a home run in the first inning to open the scoring. Biloxi would methodically extend its advantage throughout the night with home runs from Cooper Pratt (solo) in the fourth inning and Zavier Warren (2-run) in the fifth. Trailing 6-0 in the eighth inning, the Clingstones found a spark from Geraldo Quintero, who tripled in Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. to put Columbus on the board. Two batters later, Cal Conley ripped an RBI single to left field to bring the Stones within four runs.

Still facing long odds entering the ninth, Columbus continued its rally with a two-run double from Quintero and a game-tying two-RBI single from Carlos Rodriguez. After a shutdown bottom of the ninth tossed by Shay Schanaman (W, 1-0), the Clingstones broke through with a go-ahead RBI single from Drew Compton to give Columbus its first lead of the contest at 7-6. Rolddy Munoz (S, 1) struck out Eric Brown Jr. with the potential tying run on third in the bottom of the 10th to lock up the victory.

Key Contributors: Quintero (2-for-4, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI) and Rodriguez (3-for-6, 2 RBI) each had multi-RBI games while Conley (2-for-4, RBI) and David McCabe (2-for-4, 2B) also had multi-hit outings. Both Schanaman (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO) and Jonathan Hughes (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO) provided what proved to be clutch relief outings for Columbus. Biloxi got home runs from Lara, Pratt, and Warren and a two-RBI night from Brown Jr.

Noteworthy: The time of game was three hours and 23 minutes (3:23), making the time of official victory at 9:33 p.m. CT in Mississippi. Quintero became the first Clingstone to record a triple. Columbus won despite going 6-for-26 with runners in scoring position.

Next Game (Wednesday, April 9): Columbus at Biloxi, 12:05 pm ET at Keesler Federal Park. RHP Blake Burkhalter makes his Double-A debut for Columbus opposed by RHP Alexander Cornielle for the Shuckers. Radio Broadcast: 11:50 am ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 15): Columbus vs. Pensacola, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. The first-ever Clingstones home game will feature a Commemorative Ticket for the first 3,000 fans and Postgame Fireworks to celebrate the milestone event.

