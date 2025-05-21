Pandas Fall in Rain-Shortened Series Opener in Chattanooga

May 21, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (12-26) lost to the Chattanooga Lookouts (19-20) in a rain-shortened game, with a final score of 7-1 in Tuesday's series opener at AT&T Field. The game was halted after seven innings at 8:04 pm CT and officially called at 9:35 pm due to severe storms. The loss drops Rocket City to 2-5 on the current 12-game road trip to Pensacola and Chattanooga.

Chattanooga's offense started strong, with leadoff hitter Hector Rodriguez getting a single to open the bottom of the first inning. Rodriguez then stole second, and with two outs, Ethan O'Donnell brought him home with a single up the middle.

Austin Callahan put the Lookouts ahead 2-0 in the bottom of the third inning with a solo home run to start the frame. Edwin Arroyo followed with a one-out single and scored on the first of two extra-base hits by Sal Stewart, who hit a double to the gap in right-center, making the score 3-0.

In the fourth inning, Joel Hurtado (L, 3-3) allowed four more runs from the Lookouts, all while there were two outs. Arroyo contributed a two-run single, and Stewart hit a 450-foot two-run home run, extending the lead to 7-0.

Chattanooga's starter, Chase Burns, the No. 1 prospect for the Cincinnati Reds, did not allow a hit and faced just one batter over the minimum through the first four innings. David Calabrese broke up the no-hitter and shutout with a 408-foot homer to right, bringing the score to 7-1. This marked Calabrese's fourth home run of the season and the first for the Trash Pandas since his last home run on May 7.

Hurtado matched his career high by giving up seven runs and eight hits, while also walking two batters and striking out five. Burns struck out seven batters, allowed just two hits (including the home run), and issued one walk. Kelvin Caceras pitched in and out of trouble in the sixth and seventh innings but did not allow any runs, striking out two batters and walking two.

As the Lookouts were preparing to take the field for the eighth inning, the umpires called for the tarp due to imminent severe weather at AT&T Field. After a 31-minute rain delay, the game was finalized with a 7-1 final score.

The Trash Pandas and Lookouts will face each other again on Wednesday night at AT&T Field for game two of the six-game series. Rocket City has not yet announced a starting pitcher, while the Lookouts will send right-hander Kevin Abel (1-5, 7.67) to the mound. Fans can catch the game on Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv, or listen on ESPN 97.7 HD-2 and trashpandasbaseball.com.

Even with the team out of town, the fun continues at Toyota Field as the Trash Pandas partner with Kissel Entertainment for the sixth annual Big Ol' Ballpark Fair through May 25. The Fair will be open Tuesday-Friday at 4 pm, then at 1 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Armbands with access to all the rides cost $35 Friday-Sunday and $30 Tuesday-Thursday. Admission is $10 daily, and parking at Toyota Field is $5. Discounted wristbands are available if you purchase in advance before May 14. You can find more information by visiting kisselentertainment.com.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field and welcome the Biloxi Shuckers, May 27 to June 1, with promotions scheduled such as the first Tito's Dog Day, Friday and Saturday Night Fireworks, and the first appearance for Lunaticos de Rocket City and a Lunaticos Sugar Skull Bobblehead Giveaway presented By Early Services.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com.







Southern League Stories from May 21, 2025

Pandas Fall in Rain-Shortened Series Opener in Chattanooga - Rocket City Trash Pandas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.