Farris Deals a Quality Start, But Trash Pandas Fall 3-1 to Wahoos

May 17, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos (22-16) defeated the Rocket City Trash Pandas (12-24) 3-1 on Saturday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium, limiting the Trash Pandas to just four hits. Rocket City starter Mitch Farris (L, 0-1) suffered his first loss of the season, despite allowing only one earned run over 6.1 innings of work.

The Blue Wahoos took an early lead, scoring two runs in the bottom of the second inning against Farris. Johnny Olmstead ignited the rally with an infield single, followed by another single from Shane Sasaki. Both players advanced to scoring position due to a wild pitch by Farris. Spencer Bramwell then hit a ground ball to third baseman Cole Fontenelle, whose errant throw allowed the first run to score. After a walk, Jared Serna added to the scoring by bringing home Sasaki with a sacrifice fly, making it 2-0 in favor of Pensacola.

Rocket City responded by cutting the lead in half in the top of the third inning, capitalizing on another error. Caleb Ketchup reached base on a wild throw from Wahoos third baseman Josh Zamora. Ketchup then stole his seventh base of the season to reach second, advanced to third on a wild pitch by Dax Fulton (W, 2-2), and eventually scored on a groundout by Nelson Rada, making it 2-1.

Farris began the bottom of the third strong, retiring the first two batters, but Olmstead hit a home run-the fifth of his season and second of the series-extending the Blue Wahoos' lead to 3-1.

Fulton did not allow a hit until there were two outs in the top of the fifth inning, when Sam Brown singled to left. Fulton completed 5.0 innings, giving up one unearned run on one hit, while walking four and striking out five.

Farris provided a solid outing for the Trash Pandas, pitching a season-high 6.1 innings and giving up three runs (only one earned) on seven hits, with two walks and eight strikeouts. Camden Minacci closed out the game, pitching 1.2 scoreless innings, navigating around three walks and a hit while striking out two.

The Trash Pandas were limited to just four hits, with Christian Moore leading the offense with a 2-for-4 performance, extending his hitting streak to six games. Brown also had a hit, reaching base in 23 of 25 games, including seven consecutive. Rada contributed a hit, increasing his on-base streak to nine games.

The Trash Pandas and Blue Wahoos wrap up the six-game series at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 pm. The Trash Pandas will send out right-hander Walbert Urena (0-2, 5.22) while right-hander Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (2-2, 4.88) starts for the Blue Wahoos. Fans can watch the game on Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv or listen on ESPN 97.7 HD-2 and trashpandasbaseball.com.

Even with the team out of town, the fun continues at Toyota Field as the Trash Pandas partner with Kissel Entertainment for the sixth annual Big Ol' Ballpark Fair May 15th-25th. The Fair will be open Tuesday-Friday at 4 pm, then at 1 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Armbands with access to all the rides cost $35 Friday-Sunday and $30 Tuesday-Thursday. Admission is $10 daily, and parking at Toyota Field is $5. Discounted wristbands are available if you purchase in advance before May 14. You can find more information by visiting kisselentertainment.com.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field and welcome the Biloxi Shuckers, May 27 to June 1, with promotions scheduled such as the first Tito's Dog Day, Friday and Saturday Night Fireworks, and the first appearance for Lunaticos de Rocket City and a Lunaticos Sugar Skull Bobblehead Giveaway presented By Early Services.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com.







Southern League Stories from May 17, 2025

