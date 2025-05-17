Clingstones Shut out by Knoxville, 5-0, on Saturday Night

May 17, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







KNOXVILLE, TN., - Atlanta Braves' No. 6 prospect JR Ritchie managed 4.0 innings in his Double-A debut, but the Columbus Clingstones (16-20) managed no run support in a 5-0 loss to the Knoxville Smokies (18-18) on Saturday night at Covenant Health Park.

Decisive Plays: Knoxville jumped ahead in the third inning with an RBI single from Corey Joyce and an RBI sacrifice fly from BJ Murray Jr. The lead expanded to 4-0 on a two-run double from Parker Chavers in the sixth. Columbus loaded the bases in the seventh but did not score.

Key Contributors: Drew Compton (2-for-4) had the only multi-hit game for the Stones. Ritchie (Loss, 4.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO) took the loss in his debut. For Knoxville, Chavers (1-for-3, 2B, 3 RBI) drove the Smokies' offensive attack.

Noteworthy: Columbus falls to 2-3 in shutout contests this season. Ethan Workinger singled in the first inning to extend his on-base streak to 15 games. Compton collected his third multi-hit game of the series.

Next Game (Sunday, May 18): Columbus at Knoxville, 2:00 pm ET at Covenant Health Park. Radio Broadcast: 1:45 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM. RHP Didier Fuentes (0-3, 6.39 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Chris Kachmar (1-2, 4.01 ERA) for Knoxville.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, May 20): Columbus vs. Montgomery, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:56 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.







