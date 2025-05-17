Shane Murphy Gets Six Shutout Innings in Barons 4-2 Win over Lookouts

May 17, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Shane Murphy pitched six shutout innings with some timely hitting as the Birmingham Barons got the 4-2 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts before 7,844 at Regions Field on Friday night. With the win, the Barons have won five in a row and lead the series with the Lookouts at 4-0.

Murphy (2-1, 1.89) gets his second win of the series, going 6.0 innings, giving up only four hits, no earned runs, no walks, with five strikeouts. Andrew Dalquist, Eric Adler, and closer Payton Pallete finished out the game. Pallette pitched the ninth and got his sixth save of the season, going 1.0 innings, giving up no hits, no runs, and one walk with two strikeouts.

In the bottom of the first inning, the Barons scored three runs. William Bergolla singled to center field and stole second, his 13th stolen base of the season. Wilfred Veras doubled on a line drive to left field, scoring Bergolla. Ryan Galanie doubled to left field, scoring Veras. Michael Turner singled on a ground ball to right field, scoring Galanie, and the Barons took a 3-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Galanie scored Bergolla on a sacrifice fly, and the Barons took a 4-0 lead. In the top of the seventh inning, Ruben Ibarra homered to left field and cut the Barons' lead to 4-1. Sal Stewart RBI single scored Edwin Arroyo in the eighth inning to cut the Barons' lead again to 4-2.

Galanie had two hits in the game and has raised his season average to .365.







