Barons Snap 4-Game Losing Streak with 4-1 Win over Clingstones

May 11, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







The Birmingham Barons secured a solid 4-1 victory over the Clingstones on Saturday night. Strong pitching and timely hitting snapped the Barons' four-game losing streak. The game was delayed for over two hours due to rain in the area.

Due to the delayed start, starting pitcher Hagen Smith only pitched two innings, giving up two walks and four strikeouts. Winning pitcher Andrew Dalquist (3-2, 0.93) pitched two innings in relief, giving up three hits, no earned runs, and two walks with three strikeouts. Peyton Pallette pitched the two innings, giving up only one hit and four strikeouts. Zach Franklin closed out the game in the ninth inning, giving up a solo home run to the Clingstones.

The Barons scored at the top of the fourth inning when Wilfred Veras walked and Ryan Galanie doubled. Michael Turner followed with a sacrifice fly, scoring Veras, and the Barons led 1-0.

The Barons scored again at the top of the sixth inning when William Bergolla doubled, Veras was hit by a pitch, and Galanie hit a three-run home run down the left field line. After the disputed home run by Clingstone's manager Cody Gabella, he was tossed from the game. Jorge Juan pitched behind Michael Turner, and both teams came onto the field. Juan was ejected from the game for throwing at Turner. With all that, the Barons led 4-0.

Kobe Kato hit a solo home run at the bottom of the seventh inning, but the Barons won the series' first game. Due to a game starting after 9:00 pm due to a delay, minor league baseball shortens the game to a seven-inning game, and the game started at 9:02 pm. Up next, LHP Noah Schultz (1-1, 3.90) will take the mound for the Barons.







Southern League Stories from May 11, 2025

