Barons Pound out 16 Hits in the 8-6 Win over the Smokies

June 25, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







Mario Camilletti had four hits and three RBI to lead the Birmingham Barons to an 8-6 win over the Knoxville Smokies before 3,541 at Covenant Health Park on Wednesday night. The Barons pounded out 16 hits in the win, and they were all singles.

Starting pitcher Riley Gowens pitched 4.0 innings, giving up five hits, four earned runs, and five walks with nine strikeouts. That was the third time this season that Gowens had nine strikeouts in a game. Relief pitcher Jared Kelley (1-1, 4.43) gets the win, going 2.0 innings, giving up only one hit, one earned run, and one walk. Dalton Roach pitched an inning, giving up two hits, an earned run, and a walk with a strikeout. Zach Franklin gets his fourth save of the season, giving up only a hit and a walk with three strikeouts in the final two innings of the game.

Knoxville scored first in the game in the bottom of the first inning when Pedro Ramirez homered to center field and the Smokies took the early 1-0 lead. In the top of the second inning, Camilletti singled to center field, scoring DJ Gladney, and the game was tied at 1-1. Jacob Burke singled, stole second, and scored on a Jason Matthews ground ball to left field, scoring Camilletti and Burke. The Barons took a 3-1 lead. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Ramirez grounded out to score Felix Stephens. Two batters later, BJ Murray Jr. singles to right field, scoring Park Chavers and Ramirz, and the Smokies took the 4-3 lead.

In the top of the sixth inning, the Barons came roaring back. Camilletti singled on a ground ball to left field, scoring Ryan Galanie. Burke singled to right field, scoring Gladney, and the Barons took the 5-4 lead. The Barons were not done in the inning as Calvin Harris singled to left field, scoring Camilletti. Matthews' single to center field scored Burke, and the Barons took the 7-4 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Corey Joyce grounds out, scoring Ramirez, who had hit a triple earlier in the inning. The Barons led 7-5. In the bottom of the seventh inning, Chavers singles to score Reivaj Garcia, and the lead again was cut to 7-6, Barons.

In the bottom of the top of the ninth inning, Camilletti singled to left field, scoring Caden Connor, and the Barons took an 8-6 lead. For the Barons, Camilletti had the four hits, three RBI, and two runs scored. Gladney had three hits, two runs scored, and a stolen base. Burke had two hits, one RBI, two runs scored, and a stolen base. Matthews had two hits and three RBI in the Barons win.







