Barons Pound out 14 Hits in 11-8 Win Over the Lookouts

Published on September 5, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

William Bergolla had two hits and five RBI as the Birmingham Barons won 11-8 over the Chattanooga Lookouts before 4,918 at AT&T Field on Friday night. The Barons' magic number goes to one to clinch the Southern League North second-half division title. A Barons win or a Knoxville loss tomorrow gives the Barons the title.

Starting pitcher Hagen Smith pitched four innings, giving up two hits, two earned runs, and four walks with seven strikeouts. Andrew Dalquist (6-3, 2.85) got the win, going 1.2 innings, giving up the hits, four earned runs, and three walks with three strikeouts. Mark McLaughlin, Adysin Coffee, and Tyler Davis kept the Lookouts in check in the last three innings.

The Barons took the lead in the top of the third inning. Calvin Harris singles on a ground ball to right field, scoring Alec Makarewicz. Bergolla hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Harris. DJ Gladney hit his eighth home run of the season with a runner on base, and the Barons led 4-3.

In the top of the fourth inning, Harris singles to center field, scoring Ryan Galanie. Bergolla doubled down the right field line, scoring Makarewicz and Harris. With the three runs, the Barons led 7-3. In the top of the sixth inning, Bergolla singled to center field, scoring Galanie and Makarewicz, and the Barons led 9-4.

In the top of the eighth inning, Sam Antonacci singles on a line drive to shortstop, scoring Harris. Braden Montgomery walked and scored Rikuu Nishida. With the two runs, the Barons led 11-8.

For the Barons, Makarewicz had three hits and three runs scored, and Harris had three hits, two RBI, and three runs scored. Bergolla had two hits and five RBI.







