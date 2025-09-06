Nicholson Goes Deep, Aldegheri Shines, But Pandas Fall Again in Extras

Published on September 5, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - For the second time in the series, the Rocket City Trash Pandas (20-41, 44-85) let a late lead slip away and fell in extra innings, falling 5-4 in 10 innings to the Knoxville Smokies (31-29, 63-65) on Friday night at Covenant Health Park. BJ Murray capped off a 4-for-5 performance with a two-out walk-off single in the 10th, giving Knoxville its third straight win over Rocket City.

Sam Aldegheri was brilliant once again for the Trash Pandas in his 23rd start of 2025, delivering his seventh quality start in his last 10 outings, but settled for a no-decision.

Rocket City jumped out quickly with a two-run first. David Mershon opened the game with a walk, and two batters later, Ryan Nicholson crushed a 409-foot homer to right-center-his fourth as a Trash Panda and the first of the series for either club.

Knoxville answered in the third when Cory Joyce belted a two-run homer to left, knotting the score at 2-2. The Trash Pandas reclaimed the lead in the fifth as Arol Vera doubled down the right field line and scored on a Mershon RBI single to make it 3-2.

Aldegheri held strong from there, tossing 7.0 innings of two-run ball on six hits with two walks and six strikeouts. Since July 2, the Verona, Italy native has posted a 6-2 record with a 2.04 ERA-third-best in the Southern League-while striking out 49 over 61.2 innings.

Luke Murphy fired a scoreless eighth with two strikeouts, but Knoxville tied it in the ninth. Pablo Aliendo led off with a solo homer to left, his 12th of the year, off Camden Minacci (L, 1-4) to send the game to extras.

In the 10th, Rocket City briefly pulled back ahead. Mershon started as the automatic runner at second, and Oscar Colás singled him home for a 4-3 lead. Ben Gobbel followed with a single, and a bunt advanced both runners into scoring position, but reliever AJ Puckett (W, 3-6) escaped the jam with back-to-back outs to keep the deficit at one.

That proved costly in the bottom half. Brett Bateman singled home Jaylen Palmer to tie the game, advancing to second on the throw. After an intentional walk to Pedro Ramirez, Minacci struck out Joyce for the second out. But Murray, the Southern League's RBI leader, delivered the decisive blow with a looping single to right-center, driving in Bateman for Knoxville's second extra-inning walk-off of the week.

The loss marked Rocket City's ninth walk-off defeat of the season and dropped them to 4-10 in extra innings, including 3-7 on the road.

At the plate, Gobbel went 2-for-5 to extend his on-base streak to six games. Mershon finished 2-for-4 with two runs, a walk, and his 19th stolen base, now reaching safely in nine of his last 11 contests.

The Trash Pandas and Smokies meet again on Thursday night at Covenant Health Park for game three of the six-game series. The Trash Pandas have not named a starting pitcher, while the Smokies will send out RHP Erian Rodriguez (1-1, 2.53). Fans can watch on Bally Sports Live, https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fMiLB.tv&c=E,1,8jNBBFg0Yu5wRSwTnP_YMTQt4nTBkeh8OCLy3INaaJSq7annBVJUgsTmpS1C7A_CqXsmQXJyGUfJk07VlOiu3xkG0ePL4N7IYonaVdwN2RStNjrhYuoqpVFlvPm7Tw,,&typo=1, or listen on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2.

The Trash Pandas' final homestand of the season runs September 9-14 at Toyota Field against the Chattanooga Lookouts.







Southern League Stories from September 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.