Grand Slam Sinks Columbus in 8-2 Loss to Montgomery
Published on September 5, 2025 under Southern League (SL)
Columbus Clingstones News Release
COLUMBUS, Ga., - Four home runs, including a grand slam from Brayden Taylor in the eighth inning, were too much for the Columbus Clingstones (30-31, 56-71) to overcome in a 8-2 loss to the Montgomery Biscuits (36-25, 74-56) on Friday night at Synovus Park.
Decisive Plays: A solo home run from Jadher Areinamo shot Montgomery out to 1-0 lead in the first inning. Areinamo struck again with another solo blast in the fourth inning to make it 2-0. The Biscuits added a run in the seventh inning to lead 3-0 before a two-run single from Cal Conley brought Columbus within a run. With the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the eighth, Taylor drilled a grand slam to boost the Biscuits lead to 7-2.
Key Contributors: Conley (1-for-4, 2 RBI) drove in the two Clingstones' runs while Adam Zebrowski (3-for-4) recorded the only multi-hit game for Columbus. On the mound, Landon Harper (7.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO) worked a quality start. For Montgomery, Areinamo (3-for-3, 2B, 2 HR, 2 RBI), Taylor (1-for-4, HR, 4 RBI), and Will Simpson (2-for-4, HR, RBI) accounted for the four home runs.
Notable: The grand slam from Taylor was the fourth allowed by Columbus this season, tied for the fifth-most in Double-A this season. Harper recorded the 35th quality start by a Columbus pitcher this season. Columbus falls 6.0 games back of Montgomery with eight games to play.
Next Game (Saturday, September 6): Columbus vs. Montgomery, 6:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. RHP Brett Sears (6-5, 3.98 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Owen Wild (6-7, 4.67 ERA) for Montgomery. Radio Broadcast: 5:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.
