Shuckers Drop Friday Night Matchup Against Blue Wahoos

Published on September 5, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers' Kaleb Bowman on the mound

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (68-62, 26-35) fell to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (65-65, 31-30), 5-0, at Keesler Federal Park on Friday night in front of 3,267 fans, the second-largest home crowd of the second half.

The Blue Wahoos took an early lead in the second with back-to-back RBI singles from Gage Miller and Emaarion Boyd, making it 2-0. They extended the lead to 3-0 in the fifth when an error allowed Eric Rataczak to score from second, making it 3-0. Later in the inning, Payton Green made it 4-0 with an RBI single into right. The Blue Wahoos final run of the game came in the sixth inning on an RBI single from Connor Caskenette. Will Schomberg (1-1) earned the win for the Blue Wahoos while Jaron DeBerry (2-1) took the loss for the Shuckers.

Despite being no-hit for 6.2 innings, Blake Burke (2-for-4) recorded the lone multi-hit performance for the Shuckers. The Shuckers recorded five hits over the final three innings. Out of the bullpen, Zach Peek (1.2ip, 2k) and Kaleb Bowman (2.0ip, 3k) combined for 3.2 shutout innings with five strikeouts.

The series continues on Saturday at Keesler Federal Park with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. K.C. Hunt (7-9, 4.54) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against a starter to be announced for the Blue Wahoos. The Shuckers will pay tribute to Jimmy Buffett with specialty jerseys for Margaritaville Night. The first 1,000 fans will also receive a Shuckers and Margaritaville-themed tumbler cup. The Bayou Troubadours, featuring Matt Hoggatt and Johnny Mire, will also perform at the Corona Premier Tiki Bar from 5-7 p.m. Fans can also enjoy specialty food items, including margaritas at the Tiki Bar and Sandbar, a Philly Steak Cheeseburger in Paradise at Catch of the Game and a Cheeseburger Bowl in Paradise at Lighthouse Grill. The Shuckers will also honor Elijah's Closet with a donation through the Heart of a Shucker Community Fund prior to first pitch. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership and a 2025 Shuckers Playoff Ticket package, including tickets for all playoff games potentially held at Keesler Federal Park this season. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

