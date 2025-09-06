Schomberg Flirts with Perfection in Second Straight Shutout Win

Published on September 5, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, Miss. - In just his second career Double-A start, Will Schomberg took a perfect game through 6.2 innings and led the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to a 5-0 victory over the Biloxi Shuckers on Friday night.

Coming on the heels of a combined one-hit shutout from three Pensacola pitchers on Thursday, Schomberg (W, 1-1) picked up right where his teammates left off. From the fifth inning of Thursday's 2-0 win into the seventh inning of Friday's contest, the Blue Wahoos retired 34 straight Biloxi batters.

Though his perfect game bid was broken up by a Blake Burke bloop single with two outs in the seventh inning, Schomberg recovered to strike out Zavier Warren on his 100th pitch to walk off the mound on a high note. His 7.0 innings marked a professional career high, and his 10 strikeouts tied a career high last set in July with the Beloit Sky Carp.

The Blue Wahoos turned 12 singles into five runs throughout the night, providing Schomberg the run support he needed to focus on his attempt at history. RBI singles from Gage Miller and Emaarion Boyd put Pensacola ahead 2-0 in the second inning, and an infield error in the fifth was followed by a Payton Green RBI single to give the Blue Wahoos a 4-0 edge.

Shuckers starter Jaron DeBerry (L, 2-1) departed after allowing a Connor Caskenette RBI single in the sixth inning, but the Blue Wahoos had already secured more than enough support for their dominant pitching staff. Schomberg was relieved by Jesse Bergin and Josh Ekness, both of whom worked around a pair of singles in an inning of work to finish off a five-hit shutout.

Pensacola's back-to-back shutouts marked their ninth time blanking an opponent in consecutive games in team history, and their first since accomplishing the same feat in Biloxi on May 28 and 29, 2024.

With the win, the Blue Wahoos kept pace with first-place Montgomery in the second half South Division standings, trailing by 5.0 games with 8 to play in the regular season.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Shuckers on Saturday. First pitch from Keesler Federal Park is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT, with a live audio broadcast beginning at 6:00 on BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app.







