Pratt, DeBerry Sweep Brewers Minor League Awards for August

Published on September 5, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - The Milwaukee Brewers announced earlier today that Cooper Pratt was named the Brewers Minor League Player of the Month and Jaron DeBerry was named the Brewers Minor League Pitcher of the Month for August. It marks the second time this season the Shuckers have swept the Brewers monthly Minor League awards, joining Luke Adams and Coleman Crow in June.

DeBerry, the Brewers third-round pick in 2024, held a 1.61 ERA across 28.0 innings with 29 strikeouts over five starts in August, his first month in Double-A. DeBerry set career-highs with 7.0 shutout innings and 9 strikeouts on August 23, 2025, against Chattanooga and went at least 6.0 innings in three of his five starts. Since being promoted on August 5, DeBerry is among the Southern League leaders in opponents average (1st, .158), ERA (4th, 1.61), strikeouts (5th, 29) and strikeout rate (7th, 27.4%).

Pratt, the 46th-ranked overall prospect by Baseball America, held a .293/.396/.446 slash line in August with a .842 OPS and as many walks (16) as strikeouts (16). Pratt recorded a hit in 18 of 26 games, including multiple hits in 6 games. Among all qualified Southern League players in their age-20 or younger season (since 2006), Pratt ranks among the leaders in strikeout rate (5th, 15.0%), walk rate (6th, 12.5%), stolen bases (T-6th, 30), OBP (9th, .344) and wRC+ (11th, 109).

