Homestand Highlights: September 9-14 vs. Chattanooga

Published on September 5, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field for their final homestand of the season, hosting the Chattanooga Lookouts (Double-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) from Tuesday, September 9, through Sunday, September 14. The final homestand is packed with promotions, highlighted by a Glow-In-The-Dark Youth T-Shirt Giveaway, two fireworks shows, multiple jersey auctions, and a special tribute weekend featuring the AUSA vs. USA Patriots Softball Game, a Patriotic Jersey Auction, and You Are Not Alone Night.

The homestand features the following lineup of promotions:

Tuesday, September 9 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Glow-In-The-Dark T-shirt Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans ages 17 & under will take home a Glow-In-The-Dark Youth T-Shirt on STEM Night, presented by Miltope!

Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night: Ladies in attendance can enter to win prizes all game long at the Sun Cruiser Guest Services booth behind Section 5. Additionally, select wine will be available for $5 for all fans 21 and older.

Wednesday, September 10 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Tito's Dog Days: One last time in 2025, bring your pup and cheer on the Trash Pandas together! Fans with dogs are welcome to enjoy the game in Sections 1 and 2 or out on the grass berm. While pups don't need a ticket, we kindly ask for a $1 donation per dog on entry, with all proceeds benefiting Rocket City Rescue. All dogs must enter through the Pepsi Gate with a completed waiver and remain on a leash throughout the game. As a special treat, every dog will receive a free Pup Cup, redeemable at Sweet Space.

Thursday, September 11 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Throwback Thursday: Enjoy $3 domestic draft beers available at the Rock Porch, Clyde Mays Clubhouse Bar, and SportsMED Stadium Club for fans 21 and older.

September 11 th Memorial Stair Climb: The Trash Pandas again host a free event to memorialize those who were lost in the September 11, 2001, terror attacks. Gates will open at 8:00 am, and the Madison County Police & Fire Departments will present our Nation's colors at 8:15 am. All are welcome to join local firefighters as they pay their respects by climbing the equivalent of 110 stories at the World Trade Center.

Friday, September 12 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Friday Night Fireworks: Fireworks will light up the night sky after the game, presented by Blue Halo!

You Are Not Alone Night: You Are Not Alone Night is presented by AV and Torch Technologies to support the work of Still Serving Veterans. Come help show our veteran community that they are not alone! It also includes a silent auction featuring over 40 items to be bid on in person and online until 8 pm. Text YANA25 to 76278 to register to bid from anywhere!

Saturday, September 13 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | All Gates Open: 3:30 pm

Saturday Night Fireworks: For the second consecutive night, Fireworks will lift off from Toyota Field, presented by HII's Mission Technologies Division.

Patriotic Jersey Auction: The team will wear special Patriotic Jerseys, presented by HII's Mission Technologies Division, to be auctioned off to benefit AUSA.

AUSA vs. USA Patriots Softball Game: The USA Patriots, America's amputee softball team, will take on the AUSA Redstone-Huntsville Chapter starting at 4 pm! All gates will open on Saturday at 3:30 pm. Then, from 5:30 to 6:00 pm, players will be on the Bill Penney Concourse signing autographs.

Sunday, September 14 | First Pitch: 1:05 pm | Gates Open: 12:00 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 11:30 am

2026 Magnetic Schedule Giveaway: Upon entry, fans will receive a 2026 magnetic schedule courtesy of Fifth Third Bank.

Lunáticos Day and Jersey Auction: The Trash Pandas will play as Lunáticos de Rocket City, with the jerseys worn on the field being auctioned off with proceeds benefitting The Trash Pandas Foundation. There will be music, food trucks, and activities before and during the game to celebrate the vibrant and diverse Latin community in North Alabama

Pregame Autographs: Select Trash Pandas players will be available for autographs before the game, from 12:10 to 12:30 pm, located on the first-base side of the Bill Penney Concourse.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases: Kids can run the bases, presented by Listerhill Credit Union! Sprocket's Kids' Club members can skip to the front of the line by presenting their ID cards.

