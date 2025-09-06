Biscuits Smack Four Homers in 8-2 Win over Columbus
Published on September 5, 2025 under Southern League (SL)
Montgomery Biscuits News Release
COLUMBUS, GA - The Montgomery Biscuits (74-56, 36-25) smacked four homers and rode great pitching to a 8-2 win over the Columbus Clingstones (56-71, 30-31) on Friday night at Synovus Park.
Ty Johnson led the way with six stellar innings. He allowed one hit and one walk while matching his season high with 10 strikeouts. Johnson threw 69 pitches, 45 of which went for strikes.
Jadher Areinamo started the scoring with a solo homer off the left-field scoreboard in the first inning. In the fourth, Areinamo followed the act with another off the scoreboard to make it 2-0. It was the first multi-homer game of the 21-year-old's career.
In the seventh, Will Simpson crushed a solo blast to left center to extend the lead to 3-0. Simpson is second on the club with 11 home runs.
After three walks loaded the bases in the eighth, Brayden Taylor pulverized a ball to the top of the clubhouse past right field for a grand slam. The swing broke the game open and put the Biscuits ahead 7-2.
The fifth game of the series is on Saturday night at Synovus Park. Owen Wild will make the start for Montgomery while a pitcher to be named is slated to start for Columbus. The first pitch is at 5:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.
